ServiceTrade Teams With Strategies Group to Streamline Field-to-Office Operations

DURHAM, NC — ServiceTrade has announced a strategic partnership with Strategies Group aimed at helping commercial service contractors better connect field operations with back-office systems.

The collaboration combines ServiceTrade’s field service management platform with Strategies Group’s expertise in ERP implementation, systems integration and business process improvement.

Bridging the Gap Between Field and Office Systems

The partnership is designed to solve a common challenge for contractors: disconnects between field execution and financial or operational systems. By aligning these functions, contractors can improve visibility, reduce redundant data entry and make more informed business decisions.

“Strategies Group has built an outstanding reputation helping service-driven organizations modernize their back-office systems and operational workflows,” said Eric Schieck, Chief Revenue Operations at ServiceTrade. “Partnering with their team allows us to extend the impact of ServiceTrade by ensuring our customers are not only running service efficiently in the field, but also fully aligned with their ERP and broader business strategy.”

ERP Integration Support for Contractors

As part of the partnership, Strategies Group will support ServiceTrade customers looking to integrate with ERP platforms such as Acumatica and other core business systems. The goal is to streamline workflows, reduce manual processes and create a more scalable operation.

Strategies Group was recently named Acumatica Construction Partner of the Year, highlighting its experience in helping contractors implement and optimize ERP solutions.

Driving Efficiency Through Data and Automation

ServiceTrade brings more than a decade of contractor-focused operational data to the partnership, supporting a continuous workflow across selling, scheduling, servicing, quoting and invoicing.

The platform uses AI-driven automation to reduce administrative workload for both technicians and office staff, while maintaining real-time connectivity between field activity and financial systems.

Supporting Scalable Growth Without Added Complexity

Together, the companies aim to help contractors modernize operations while maintaining the structure needed to grow efficiently. The partnership focuses on improving productivity and margin without adding unnecessary system complexity.

“Service contractors are increasingly looking for tighter alignment between how work is performed in the field and how the business is managed at the enterprise level,” said Salina Patel, Director of Brand and Partnerships at Strategies Group. “ServiceTrade is purpose-built for the realities of commercial service, and this partnership allows us to deliver a more complete, connected solution for our clients.”

The partnership is part of the ServiceTrade Partner Program and reflects a shared focus on helping contractors scale with better-connected systems and more efficient workflows.