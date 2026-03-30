AI Gains Traction in Commercial Construction as Contractors Target Profitability and Cash Flow

LOS ANGELES, CA — ServiceTitan has released its 2026 Commercial Specialty Contractor Industry Report, surveying more than 1,000 commercial construction leaders and highlighting a shift toward AI-driven operations, tighter financial controls and platform consolidation.

The findings point to a market where demand remains steady, but contractors are under increasing pressure to protect margins and improve cash flow.

AI Adoption Delivers Measurable Business Impact

AI is moving beyond pilot programs and into day-to-day operations. According to the report, 38% of contractors now report measurable business impact from AI, more than double the 17% reported in 2025.

Contractors are applying AI in high-value areas such as cost estimation, budgeting and bid management—using it to enhance decision-making rather than replace core systems. The trend is expected to expand across the full project lifecycle, from planning through execution.

“The next AI leaders in the commercial and construction markets will be defined by how seamlessly intelligence is embedded across the entire workflow,” said Alex Kablanian, SVP and General Manager of Commercial & Construction Markets at ServiceTitan. “Companies that unify their systems, sharpen execution, use real-time data to protect margins, and accelerate cash flow will transform operational complexity into a competitive advantage.”

Strong Backlogs Offset Growing Cost Pressures

Contractors are entering 2026 with solid pipelines. More than three-quarters report at least nine months of secured work, with 41% carrying more than a year of backlog.

At the same time, cost pressures continue to build. Rising wages, material costs and ongoing labor shortages are tightening margins, with 71% of contractors reporting wage increases—up significantly from the previous year.

Profitability and Cash Flow Take Center Stage

With revenue visibility improving, contractors are shifting focus to profitability. Key priorities include winning new work and increasing project margins, while tightening control over billing cycles and labor costs.

Cash flow management is also becoming more proactive. Contractors are increasingly relying on lines of credit to fund materials and negotiating extended supplier terms to better align expenses with payment timelines.

Change orders—adding 5% to 20% in project value for most firms—are reinforcing the need for stronger documentation and financial oversight, pushing more contractors toward digital tools that improve visibility into project performance.

Platform Consolidation Targets Operational Efficiency

The report also highlights a fragmented technology environment across many firms. Only 20% of contractors report operating on a single platform, with most relying on multiple systems for accounting, estimating and project management.

That fragmentation is driving interest in platform consolidation, as contractors look to streamline workflows, reduce manual processes and gain real-time visibility into financial and operational performance.

Research Backed by Industry-Wide Survey

The findings are based on research conducted by Thrive Analytics, which surveyed more than 1,000 commercial owners, executives and managers across the construction sector.

To download a copy of the report visit www.servicetitan.com/guides/commercial-construction-report-2026.