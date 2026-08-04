Contractor Adoption of Jobsite Robotics More Than Doubles in 2026
Key Highlights
- Robotics adoption accelerates: Contractor use of jobsite robotics increased from 29% in 2025 to 79% in 2026
- Accuracy leads adoption: Contractors now rank improved precision above labor savings and safety as the primary benefit of robotics
- Technology leaders: FieldAI, Boston Dynamics and Dusty Robotics received the highest marks for ratings, adoption and pilot deployments
CHICAGO, IL — Construction contractors are adopting robotics at a much faster pace, with nearly four out of five firms now using robotic technology on jobsites in some capacity, according to the 2026 Annual Equipment & Robotics Benchmarking Report from BuiltWorlds.
To download the report visit builtworlds.com/insights/2025-annual-equipment-robotics-benchmarking-report.
The report found that 79% of surveyed general and specialty contractors reported using jobsite robotics during 2026, compared with 29% in 2025. The largest increase occurred among contractors piloting new technologies, with 32% reporting they had tested robotics on at least one project, up from 12% a year earlier.
Contractors Expand Robotics Beyond Early Trials
BuiltWorlds said the increase reflects growing confidence in robotics as contractors seek ways to improve productivity, enhance worker safety and deliver more consistent project outcomes.
The findings suggest robotics are moving beyond experimental deployments as contractors evaluate technologies capable of supporting larger, more complex projects.
Accuracy Emerges as Top Benefit
While reducing manual labor and improving safety remain important drivers, contractors identified improved accuracy as the leading benefit of robotics adoption.
According to the survey, 75% of respondents cited accuracy improvements as a primary advantage, followed by reducing manual effort (63%) and addressing safety concerns (56%).
“Accuracy's rise suggests contractors increasingly value the precision and quality gains robotics deliver, alongside labor and safety benefits,” Lynch wrote.
For mechanical contractors, improved layout precision and repeatability can help reduce rework while improving coordination with other trades during installation.
Three Robotics Companies Stand Out
The report identified several robotics platforms currently being used on construction projects worldwide, with three companies receiving particularly strong feedback from contractors.
“FieldAI, BostonDynamics, and Dusty Robotics were three robotics companies that stood out in this year’s survey,” Lynch said. “FieldAI because it was the most highly rated; BostonDynamics because it was the most adopted; and Dusty because it was the most piloted.”
Based on contractor feedback, both FieldAI and Boston Dynamics were selected as finalists for the 2026 Contractor's Choice Awards, with FieldAI earning the top honor.