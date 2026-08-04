Contractor Adoption of Jobsite Robotics More Than Doubles in 2026

“These systems are engineered to operate within the dynamic, often unpredictable environments of active construction sites, improving productivity, worker safety, task consistency, and overall operational efficiency,” wrote BuiltWorlds Research Director, who authored the report. “As construction projects grow larger, more complex, and increasingly data-driven, demand for reliable, high-performing automation continues to rise.”

The findings suggest robotics are moving beyond experimental deployments as contractors evaluate technologies capable of supporting larger, more complex projects.

Accuracy Emerges as Top Benefit

While reducing manual labor and improving safety remain important drivers, contractors identified improved accuracy as the leading benefit of robotics adoption.

According to the survey, 75% of respondents cited accuracy improvements as a primary advantage, followed by reducing manual effort (63%) and addressing safety concerns (56%).

“Accuracy's rise suggests contractors increasingly value the precision and quality gains robotics deliver, alongside labor and safety benefits,” Lynch wrote.

For mechanical contractors, improved layout precision and repeatability can help reduce rework while improving coordination with other trades during installation.

Three Robotics Companies Stand Out

The report identified several robotics platforms currently being used on construction projects worldwide, with three companies receiving particularly strong feedback from contractors.

“FieldAI, BostonDynamics, and Dusty Robotics were three robotics companies that stood out in this year’s survey,” Lynch said. “FieldAI because it was the most highly rated; BostonDynamics because it was the most adopted; and Dusty because it was the most piloted.”

Based on contractor feedback, both FieldAI and Boston Dynamics were selected as finalists for the 2026 Contractor's Choice Awards, with FieldAI earning the top honor.