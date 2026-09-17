Chicago Faucets Brings Point-of-Use Water Monitoring to Building Automation

Chicago Faucets has joined BACnet International as part of its investment in connected plumbing technologies and is introducing CF Connect PLUS, a platform that brings commercial plumbing-system data into building automation systems through native BACnet/IP connectivity.

CF Connect PLUS connects compatible Chicago Faucets electronic faucets to a building automation system, allowing facility teams to access data from individual plumbing fixtures within an existing BAS environment.

“Joining BACnet International gives Chicago Faucets the opportunity to collaborate more closely with the professionals who design, integrate, and manage today’s building systems. It also supports our work to create better ways to connect plumbing infrastructure with building automation systems through BACnet-enabled technologies. We’re pleased to introduce CF Connect PLUS, an innovative solution designed to simplify water management,” said Richard Nortier, Vice President of Products and Marketing at Chicago Faucets.

BACnet/IP Connects Faucets to the BAS

CF Connect PLUS uses native BACnet/IP integration to connect electronic faucets with building automation systems. The architecture allows faucet and sensor information to become part of the same BAS environment used to monitor and manage other building systems.

The CF Connect PLUS Gateway exposes connected devices as BACnet objects, allowing faucet and sensor information to be incorporated into an existing BAS. Multiple Gateways can connect to a building automation system using standard LAN architecture.

“We welcome Chicago Faucets’ CF Connect PLUS platform as the first certified BACnet connected solution built specifically for commercial water monitoring and hygiene management. By expanding BACnet’s reach into building infrastructure, this product enables facility operators to seamlessly integrate critical water data with the rest of a building’s information and analytics to optimize health, safety, and operational efficiency,” Andy McMillan, President and Managing Director, BACnet International, said.

Point-of-Use Temperature Provides New Plumbing Data

A key feature of CF Connect PLUS is its ability to capture water temperature directly at the point of use. Retrofit temperature sensors installed at faucet angle stops measure water temperature and send the information to the CF Connect PLUS Gateway.

The Gateway then communicates that data to the BAS through the BACnet/IP protocol. This gives facility teams visibility into conditions at individual faucets rather than relying solely on data from centralized plumbing equipment.

“BACnet is already an important part of building automation,” explained Greg Hunt, Commercial Product Manager, “What we are adding is visibility of the faucet, including water temperature at the point of use. Access to temperature data at the point of use helps facility teams better understand plumbing system performance across a building.”

Gateway Architecture Supports Distributed Plumbing Systems

The system can connect up to 30 wired faucets to a single Gateway or up to 10 faucets using Bluetooth® connectivity. Multiple Gateways can be deployed across a facility and connected to the BAS through standard LAN architecture.

This approach is designed for buildings where plumbing fixtures and systems are distributed across large areas. Target applications include hospitals, universities, airports, stadiums, schools, offices and other commercial facilities.

Plumbing Data Gains BAS-Level Visibility

CF Connect PLUS also provides system status, alerts and automated hygiene flushing. Flushing events are automatically recorded, creating a digital record of system activity.

For engineers and facility teams, the significance of the platform is its ability to move this information from the plumbing system into the building automation environment. Rather than treating connected faucets as isolated devices, CF Connect PLUS provides a pathway for fixture-level data to become part of a facility’s broader BAS monitoring and analytics.

Connected Plumbing Data Supports Building Operations

CF Connect PLUS gives engineers and facility teams access to information originating at the faucet while allowing that information to be used within the building automation environment.

By combining point-of-use temperature sensing, connected faucet data, BACnet/IP communication and Gateway-based system architecture, Chicago Faucets is extending BAS visibility into the distributed plumbing infrastructure of commercial buildings.

To learn more visit chicagofaucets.com/cfconnectplus.