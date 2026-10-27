ABC Offers Contractors a Roadmap to DoD Cybersecurity Certification

WASHINGTON, DC — Associated Builders and Contractors has launched a free Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Roadmap for Contractors to help US Department of Defense contractors and subcontractors prepare for CMMC Phase 1 certification.

The resource is designed for firms in the Defense Industrial Base that handle Federal Contract Information or Controlled Unclassified Information. It provides guidance for navigating certification requirements and preparing to demonstrate compliance with applicable cybersecurity standards.

“Any federal contractor or builder that needs CMMC will find value in this roadmap because it will help them win more work and deliver that work securely,” said Matt Abeles, ABC Vice President of construction technology and innovation. “Right now, this cybersecurity certification is limited to the DOD, but we expect it to expand to other government agencies and even private sectors soon. That’s why ABC is urging contractors to get ahead of the curve—build a cybersecurity plan, set up clear processes and use this roadmap to navigate the regulatory landscape.”

CMMC Addresses Protection of Sensitive Information

The Department of Defense developed CMMC to help ensure contractors meet cybersecurity standards when handling sensitive government information. The framework is intended to strengthen protection against cyberthreats through required security practices and processes.

For contractors, certification involves managing Federal Contract Information and Controlled Unclassified Information in accordance with applicable requirements. ABC’s roadmap is designed to help firms understand the process and prepare for the certification steps relevant to their work.

Two Paths Guide Contractors Through Certification

The roadmap is divided into two paths based on where a contractor is in the certification process.

Getting Started: Helps contractors understand the initial steps toward certification when responding to a new customer requirement or bid.

Finish the Job: Supports contractors who have already begun the process and need to validate their readiness before a customer review, readiness review or formal assessment.

Toolkit Includes Guides, Checklists and Training

ABC members and nonmembers can access a collection of resources through the roadmap, including a toolkit, quick-start guide, checklists, videos, webinars and reports.

The materials are intended to help contractors understand certification requirements, establish cybersecurity processes and assess their readiness as they pursue work involving Department of Defense requirements.

To learn more visit www.abc.org/Technology/Cybersecurity-Resources.