Yelp Adds AI Lead Response and Scheduling Tools for Service Contractors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Yelp’s 2026 Fall Product Release introduces new AI-powered lead response tools, scheduling integrations and lead management features designed to help service businesses convert customer inquiries into jobs. The updates include integrations with ServiceTitan and Housecall Pro for scheduling, as well as Jobber and Workiz for lead management.

The release includes more than 30 new features, integrations and updates across Yelp’s platform. For service professionals, the emphasis is on responding to prospective customers faster, qualifying incoming leads and making it easier for consumers to schedule appointments.

Smart Lead Reply Automates Initial Customer Responses

Rolling out next month, Yelp’s new Smart Lead Reply is an AI agent that responds to consumers after they submit a project through Yelp’s Request a Quote feature. It can answer questions, gather project details and qualify leads before the service professional takes over.

Businesses can customize the AI agent with scheduling links, pricing, promotions and other information to support their lead-handling process.

Smart Lead Reply will cost $30 per month for businesses in eligible categories that use Request a Quote. Eligible businesses include plumbers, roofers, electricians, movers, home cleaners and other service providers.

The tool is intended to help businesses engage potential customers without requiring technicians or office staff to respond manually to every initial inquiry.

ServiceTitan and Housecall Pro Enable Direct Scheduling

Yelp is expanding its scheduling capabilities for service professionals through new integrations with ServiceTitan and Housecall Pro. Consumers can book directly with more professionals through Yelp Assistant, Yelp’s AI chatbot, using the additional scheduling options.

The integrations connect the customer-facing Yelp experience with service businesses’ scheduling workflows, helping move an inquiry toward an appointment without requiring customers to coordinate the next step separately.

Housecall Pro said the integration allows customers to choose an appointment time while service professionals remain focused on their current work.

“A hardworking Pro shouldn’t have to choose between the job in front of them and winning their next customer,” said Charles Deutsch, SVP of Pro Revenue at Housecall Pro. “With this integration with Yelp, they don’t have to. The customer can pick the time that works for them and the appointment shows up seamlessly in Housecall Pro—all while the pro remains focused on their current job.”

Jobber and Workiz Integrations Support Lead Management

In addition to scheduling, Yelp is adding integrations with Jobber and Workiz to streamline lead management and conversion.

A redesigned Aggregated Leads Center gives businesses operating across multiple locations a centralized inbox for tracking and responding to customer requests from all their locations. The feature is intended to make it easier to manage incoming opportunities across branches without handling each location’s requests separately.

Together, the scheduling and lead management integrations connect Yelp-generated inquiries with software service businesses use to manage customer interactions and appointments.

Yelp Assistant Becomes a Source of Service Leads

Yelp Assistant is evolving beyond business discovery to help consumers take action, including requesting quotes and booking services. According to Yelp, approximately 10% of Request a Quote submissions came through Yelp Assistant in the second quarter.

With the new ServiceTitan and Housecall Pro scheduling options and an expanded Calendly integration, consumers can book directly with more professionals. They can also submit quote requests for as many as five projects in a single conversation.

Yelp Chief Product Officer Akhil Kuduvalli Ramesh said the company is working to make the platform more personalized and action-oriented.

"This release marks the next step in our journey to transform Yelp into an intelligent, more personalized experience that effortlessly adapts to each user’s individual needs," said Akhil Kuduvalli Ramesh, chief product officer at Yelp. “Over the past few years, we've been transforming how people connect with local businesses—moving beyond search toward trusted AI experiences that understand what people want and help them get it done. This is just the beginning of what a more intelligent, helpful Yelp can do for the communities we serve."