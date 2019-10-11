Skip navigation
ViveHeadset.jpg
The HTC VIVE virtual reality headset.
Technology

Rinnai America Increases Lead Generation by 50% With VIVE VR

VR demonstration improves tankless water heater installation confidence.

SEATTLE, WA — HTC VIVE today shared that its VIVE VR platform and headsets were used in the development of “Yank the Tank,” a VR demonstration developed by Rinnai America and Groove Jones, designed to educate professional installers on the ease of installation for Rinnai’s new SENSEI tankless system. Debuting at the 2018 International Builder’s Show (IBS), professionals, DIY-ers and other event attendees experienced firsthand the simple process of installing Rinnai’s new tankless water heater, successfully improving the company’s lead generation by 50% over previous years.

Rinnai America is the number-one selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in North America and the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan. Knowing that people learn best by doing, Rinnai America sought out to create a unique experience that simulated a tankless water system installation and turn it into an exercise to build confidence in their potential customers.

Turning to Groove Jones, a creative technology company known for their award-winning work in AR and VR, and HTC VIVE,  the team developed “Yank the Tank,” a three-minue virtual demonstration that takes users through a step-by-step process of installing Rinnai’s SENSEI™ tankless system. With the HTC VIVE’s high-resolution display, spatial sound capabilities, and precise room-scale, users are able to interact with the experience in a true-to-life fashion.

“It’s fun, interesting and totally cutting-edge, just like our new products,” said Mark Buss, Vice President of Marketing, Rinnai America. “The immersive VR technology allows the user to get a firsthand look at the ease of installation and overall feel of the new product.”

HTC VIVE is a virtual reality (VR) platform that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a $100M VR business accelerator; VIVE STUDIOS, an entertainment, gaming, and enterprise content studio; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information on VIVE, please visit www.vive.com.   

