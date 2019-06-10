ServiceTitan Announces iManifold Integration

LOS ANGELES, CA – ServiceTitan announced today an integration with iManifold, a revolutionary HVAC/R diagnostic platform manufactured by North Park Innovations Group.

“The goal behind our iManifold platform is similar to that of ServiceTitan’s,” said Bill Northrup, CEO of North Park Innovations. “We both want to offer solutions that help home service contractors in the field perform their job quickly and efficiently and to create satisfied, loyal customers. The integration of the analytics found through our revolutionary diagnostic tool helps takes the guesswork out of maintenance and gives ServiceTitan customers the opportunity to quickly provide homeowners with easy-to-read reports on their HVAC system to make informed decisions.”

With this new integration, after the physical diagnostic process is complete, iManifold reports are instantly and automatically imported into the ServiceTitan customer’s job record, allowing for single click access to share reports directly with customers via the ServiceTitan mobile app or from the convenience of a desktop.

“Combined with the power of ServiceTitan, integrated iManifold reports allow our customers to show homeowners data about their HVAC unit in a sleek, modern format,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. “This improves the homeowner’s experience and trust and, when used as part of a full HVAC routine, can lead to data transparency and improved sales conversions in the field. This is just another of the many win-win solutions we work toward providing to our customers every day.”