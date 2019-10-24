simPRO and Square Announce Partnership

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA — simPRO has announced a partnership with Square to provide fast and simple payment processing options to field service professionals. simPRO is a comprehensive software solution with features to simplify field service management for trade contracting businesses.

The Square integration with simPRO will provide field service businesses with an innovative mobile payment solution to help them get paid on the spot. Now, simPRO users will have the ability to accept card payments at the time of service, receive funds as early as the next business day, and issue invoices from the field.

The intuitive functionality of Square’s features helps businesses reduce paper work, administrative tasks, and billing errors.

“Processing payments and managing transactions is an important part of the field service workflow,” says Jonathan Eastgate, simPRO Chief Technology Officer. “By partnering with Square’s trusted payment platform, we are simplifying the billing and invoicing process for our customers.”

simPRO will be the first field service management software partner for Square. Square’s Global Head of Partnerships, Pankaj Bengani, says the partnership is an exciting opportunity for the company to serve more field service businesses as they continue to expand globally.

"Square has seen strong growth among sellers in the field service industry who enjoy the ability to have a mobile and simple payments solution that they can carry in their pocket to get paid no matter where they are," says Pankaj. "We are excited to partner with simPRO who can help us better support businesses across this industry. Together we can equip them with all the tools they need to grow and thrive."

To get started with the Square integration, visit the simPRO & Square integrations page.