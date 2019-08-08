Trimble Announces Accubid Anywhere

SAN DIEGO, CA —Trimble announced today Trimble® Accubid® Anywhere—a new, cloud-hosted solution that includes estimating functionality, graphical takeoff and managed pricing services. The subscription-based software for Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing (MEP) and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) contractors combines all the features and functionality of a modern estimating package with a hassle-free IT solution. Trimble Accubid Anywhere enables estimators to focus on their core business while Trimble hosts, maintains and optimizes the performance of the software platform.

The announcement was made at Trimble’s MEP Basecamp, a technology event for project managers, estimators, foremen and field personnel across the MEP trades.

"We are focused on providing innovative software solutions for the MEP industry,” said Chris Peppler, director of Marketing for Trimble MEP. “Our customers increasingly expect solutions that enable them to focus on their core business—construction—and not the hosting and administration of software. Accubid Anywhere demonstrates Trimble’s commitment to improving our customers’ user experience through new technologies, cloud hosting and intuitive software to get their jobs done.”

“With Accubid Anywhere, we have the peace of mind knowing that even if our internal systems are down, we’re still able to estimate,” said Daren Gallagher, estimating manager at Canem Systems. “With Trimble managing the infrastructure and software, anytime we log on, we know we are using the latest version of the software, which in today’s market is a huge advantage.”

Using the cloud-hosted software, contractors can collaborate on estimates remotely when estimators are required to be outside the office. Trimble Accubid Anywhere allows MEP contractors to leverage leading estimating technology—available anytime, anywhere—with one affordable software subscription.

“Trimble Accubid Anywhere combines estimating and graphical takeoff functionality with our managed pricing services into one comprehensive, cloud-hosted MEP estimating suite,” added Peppler. “The speed of taking off plans and creating reliable estimates is unmatched.”

"We are twice as fast at creating our estimates now," continued Gallagher. "Plus we pick up efficiencies anytime we make changes; it’s night and day from the past where we would have to redo the whole takeoff if we wanted to make a change."