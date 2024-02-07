Investing in High-Quality Workwear for Contractors

When you’re a contractor, you probably spend a lot of time researching the right tools and equipment. You probably invest in the best of the best, because you want to be safe on the job and you want the things you use every day to last.

The same should go for your workwear. While it might be tempting to throw on an old t-shirt and a pair of slacks that have seen better days, investing in high-quality workwear comes with a variety of benefits that will not only keep you safe on the job, but can help you stay more comfortable and productive.

Quality workwear is especially important for aging contractors, women, and even those who might be new to the industry and need a bit of extra protection. Not only does it keep you safe, but it can help you make a solid first impression with clients. With that in mind, let’s dive into the importance of high-quality workwear for contractors, and why making the investment can be extremely worthwhile.

The Importance of Tough Workwear

There’s no question that plumbing and contracting jobs come with their fair share of risks. You’re consistently subjected to things like:

● Slips and falls

● Moving objects

● Electricity

● Material handling

While the right clothing can’t protect you from every potential accident, tough workwear will make it easier to guard your body. Some of the outfit basics you should be covering yourself with every day include work boots with heavy traction, durable pants or coveralls, a long-sleeve work shirt, and a hat.

If you’re not sure where to look for reliable workwear that’s meant to last, do your research on some trusted brands. You can’t go wrong with familiar names like Carhartt. The brand uses duck cotton, denim, and tough twill to create products that are comfortable but durable. Dickies is another popular brand synonymous with workwear. They cater to contractors by creating hefty, durable workwear that’s also very breathable and affordable.

The Changing Look of the Industry

The image of the trades is changing. There is a rise in women entering trade industries, including plumbing and construction. In fact, 2021 saw the highest number of women working in trades occupations than ever before. So, it makes sense that workwear is marketed differently, too.

It can still be difficult for women to find workwear that is comfortable and durable, so it’s important to look for companies that understand the changing face of different trade industries. It should come as no surprise that women have different needs than men. Their bodies are shaped differently. They move differently. They might require different materials for breathability and flexibility.

Companies like Dovetail Workwear, Tougher, and Covergalls are all emerging with lines of workwear specifically designed for tradeswomen. If you’re a female contractor or plumber, the one thing you shouldn’t skimp on is what you’re wearing. While it’s not necessarily easier for women to get injured on the job, you might be at more risk if you’re dealing with heavy materials and tools. Protecting your head, face, and body should be a top priority.

The same goes for the aging tradespeople in these industries. As you get older, your risk of getting injured can increase due to things like limited range of motion, slower reaction times, or even instability. The right workwear—including heavy, high-traction boots—can make a big difference.

Protecting Your Investment

One of the great things about investing in high-quality workwear is that it’s built to last. As a contractor you’re going to be moving around a lot, including walking, standing for long periods of time, bending and squatting, and much more. The clothing you choose needs to hold up to that kind of regular movement. It needs to stretch and bend with you, while still helping you stay comfortable and cool.

While quality workwear might be a bit more expensive than something you can get at a discount store, it’s a worthwhile investment, and you can extend its life by knowing how to take care of it. Always follow manufacturer directions for washing and drying, and when you’re not wearing your gear know how to store it properly.

A well-organized workspace is a must for trade professionals. If you’re ready to invest in some new workwear, take a look at your closet and start the decluttering process. You might be able to donate some of your gently used clothing to make room for your new gear. Some of the best places that are always accepting generous donations include the Salvation Army and Goodwill.

Decluttering your closet will not only make it easier to let your new clothes “breathe,” but you’ll be able to clearly see what you have on hand, so you’ll know which pieces of your ensemble are necessary before you head to work each morning. As a bonus, donating old clothes is also a great way to sustainably get rid of them, since they aren’t going to end up in a landfill somewhere!

It’s time to start putting more thought into what you wear on the job. Comfort, safety, and durability should be at the forefront of your mind, no matter your age, gender, or how long you’ve been in one of these trades.

Sam Bowman writes about people, tech, workers, and how they merge. He enjoys getting to utilize the internet for the community without actually having to leave his house. In his spare time, he likes running, reading, and combining the two in a run to his local bookstore.