KNIPEX Tools Named Official Partner of SkillsUSA

BUFFALO GROVE, IL – KNIPEX Tools is pleased to announce they’ve been named as an Official Partner of SkillsUSA for 2024, emphasizing a commitment to workforce development. SkillsUSA is a national student organization committed to building the future skilled workforce the nation depends on. As a partner of SkillsUSA, KNIPEX Tools supports SkillsUSA’s mission to empower students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders, and responsible community members.

SkillsUSA serves nearly 400,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools, and college/postsecondary programs nationwide. Within SkillsUSA chapters in over 4,000 schools, SkillsUSA provides students with immersive learning experiences, industry-specific training, and career readiness knowledge. Students also gain opportunities to hone their skills in career competitions on the local, state, and national levels. Created and judged by industry, these competitions yield valuable scholarships, tools, and industry prizes—as well as bragging rights. SkillsUSA members value these experiences that foster useful career skills, greater motivation, recognition, and encouragement from future employers.

“We are really pleased to invest in this partnership with SkillsUSA,” says Todd Shumate, President of KNIPEX Tools. “Forging this relationship is integral to our mission to invest in the development of the future skilled workforce, and we are proud to align with a well-known association that empowers students across the nation.” By working with SkillsUSA, partners can invest in schools to build local relationships and inform technical curriculum; support local, state, or national career competitions; interact with future employees and create brand-loyal customers.