Malco Announces Winners of New Product Ideas Contest

Additionally, Randy Allender of Massachusetts took home the second-place prize for his idea to add a light accessory for Malco’s popular TurboShear™ line. Allender is a Malco “super fan,” previously having participated in Malco’s Head of the Class program, which recognizes outstanding students in HVAC programs around the US. Allender also advocates for the trades as an HVAC instructor at local trade schools, and has chosen to further invest in the future of the industry using a portion of his prize winnings to purchase popular Malco tools for use in the classroom.

“We thank both Aurelio and Randy for entering our new product ideas contest,” said Rebecca Talbot, vice president of marketing at Malco. “At Malco, we highly value feedback and always encourage input from the field for innovative new high-quality tools that bring value to hard-working trade pros.”

