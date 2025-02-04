Voting Now Open for Northern Tool + Equipment's Third-Annual Klutch Welding Helmet Sweepstakes

BURNSVILLE, MN —/PRNewswire/— The third annual Klutch Welding Helmet Sweepstakes is here as Northern Tool + Equipment partners with the "King of Flames," Dave Perewitz, and his daughter, Jody Perewitz, for a father-daughter throwdown. The two have come head to head as they each designed a custom-painted Klutch Welding Helmet. Sweepstakes voters choose which design Northern Tool will produce and have available as a limited-edition helmet.

Voting is open now and runs through February 10. You can cast your vote at www.northerntool.com.

"We're thrilled to have the Perewitz' face off for Northern Tool + Equipment's third annual Klutch Welding Helmet Sweepstakes," said Jeff Land, Senior Vice President of Merchandising for Northern Tool + Equipment. "This exciting collaboration reflects Dave and Jody Perewitz's master level skills. Fans and customers have a tough choice ahead of them, deciding between voting for Dave's 'Aqua Welder' or Jody's 'Spatter' design to take the win."

Northern Tool + Equipment launched this annual sweepstakes in 2023, and tens of thousands of people have voted each year, showing their support and excitement for this custom-designed experience.

Five lucky participants who vote in the sweepstakes will be selected to receive one of the limited-edition helmets for free. The winning design will be announced on February 11 and will be available for purchase at Northern Tool + Equipment in-store and online in August 2025.

For more information, please contact Holly Steffl at [email protected].