DEWALT® Recognizes Student Winners of ABC’s Construction Management Competition with Headquarters Visit
TOWSON, MD — DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand, recently hosted the winning students of Associated Builders and Contractor’s (ABC) Construction Management Competition at its headquarters in Towson, Maryland. The group from Pennsylvania College of Technology, visited as part of DEWALT’s ongoing commitment to supporting and inspiring the next generation of skilled trades professionals.
During the visit, students toured DEWALT’s research and development labs, spent time at its Customer Experience and Innovation Center, participated in hands-on demos, networked with DEWALT leaders, engineers, product managers and trade specialists, and gained valuable insights into the tools, technologies and resources shaping the future of the construction industry.
“Construction jobs play an essential role in our country’s infrastructure and economy, and the need for new talent has never been greater,” said James Oh, President and General Manager of DEWALT. “Through our Grow the Trades initiative and partnerships like this, we are committed to supporting the next generation of trades professionals with hands-on experiences, educational opportunities and the resources needed to find success in the trades.”
Recent findings from DEWALT’s Gen Z in the Trades survey underscore the importance of these opportunities, with 39% of students citing a lack of networking and hands-on experiences as barriers to obtaining apprenticeships in the trades.*
“Colleges and universities are important talent pipelines into the construction industry. Exposure to real-life learning opportunities allows these construction management students a chance to gain valuable experiences, informing them how construction projects are built safely and with quality,” said Haley Moyers, ABC Director of Workforce Programs and Initiatives. “Thank you to the DEWALT team for hosting ABC's 2024 Student Chapter of the Year, Pennsylvania College of Technology. This experience will help advance their construction career goals.”
As part of its $30 million commitment over a five year period to its Grow the Trades initiative, DEWALT invests in organizations expanding technical education programs to meet the growing demand for skilled trades. To learn more about DEWALT’s Grow the Trades initiative, products and solutions, visit www.DEWALT.com.
*Survey included 225 respondents, representing students aged 14 to 18, enrolled in vocational schools (33%) or in skilled trades training programs in high school (67%) across the United States. The research was fielded online between October 23 and November 4, 2024.