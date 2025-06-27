DEWALT® Recognizes Student Winners of ABC’s Construction Management Competition with Headquarters Visit

“Construction jobs play an essential role in our country’s infrastructure and economy, and the need for new talent has never been greater,” said James Oh, President and General Manager of DEWALT. “Through our Grow the Trades initiative and partnerships like this, we are committed to supporting the next generation of trades professionals with hands-on experiences, educational opportunities and the resources needed to find success in the trades.”

Recent findings from DEWALT’s Gen Z in the Trades survey underscore the importance of these opportunities, with 39% of students citing a lack of networking and hands-on experiences as barriers to obtaining apprenticeships in the trades.*

“Colleges and universities are important talent pipelines into the construction industry. Exposure to real-life learning opportunities allows these construction management students a chance to gain valuable experiences, informing them how construction projects are built safely and with quality,” said Haley Moyers, ABC Director of Workforce Programs and Initiatives. “Thank you to the DEWALT team for hosting ABC's 2024 Student Chapter of the Year, Pennsylvania College of Technology. This experience will help advance their construction career goals.”