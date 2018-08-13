Menu
DiversiTech Acquires hilmor Tools

Tools added as compliment to DiversiTech's existing 200 product categories.

August 13, 2018 — DiversiTech Corp., a leading aftermarket manufacturer and supplier of highly-engineered components for residential and light commercial heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR), announced today that it has acquired hilmor® from Stanley Black & Decker.  The acquisition was completed Aug. 10.  

Introduced to the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration market in 2013, sources say the hilmor brand enjoys a leading reputation as a trusted supplier of innovative and quality HVACR tools. More than 300 hilmor products, ranging from manifolds and gauges to vacuum pumps and electronic tools are available to HVACR technicians across the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The brand has consistently introduced new and revolutionary products over the years, including its Compact Swage Tool, Compact Bender and Dual Readout Thermometer.

“Our mission, and the driving force behind all we do, is to simplify the way our customers work,” said DiversiTech CEO Andy Bergdoll. “The addition of the hilmor brand to the DiversiTech family is a major step toward furthering that mission. We’re adding a tool brand and a portfolio of products that are synonymous with innovation and are highly complementary to the products we currently offer.  Our wholesale customers and contractors now have an additional way to build their business while simplifying their work through streamlined product ordering, reduced shipping charges and other benefits. Over the coming months we will be looking at ways to strategically grow and optimize the hilmor brand within our business.”

DiversiTech Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Bud Sjogren added that the DiversiTech leadership team is working closely with its hilmor and Stanley Black & Decker counterparts to ensure a seamless transition.  “Several key hilmor personnel, including all current hilmor sales reps, will be joining the new business under DiversiTech, further securing continuity, expertise and an extended platform for growth,” said Sjogren.

DiversiTech’s acquisition of hilmor is one of 10 acquisitions by the company in the past 24 months. The company currently offers more than 17,000 product items in over 200 product categories.

Contractors and wholesalers with questions can contact their DiversiTech or hilmor regional sales manager.  More information about DiversiTech can be found HERE.  More information about hilmor is available HERE.

