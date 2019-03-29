Electric Eel Marks 80 Years of Innovation

SPRINGFIELD, OH — Electric Eel Manufacturing, based in Springfield since 1939, is celebrating 2019 as their 80th year of manufacturing professional quality drain and sewer cleaning equipment.

Widely known as the originator of the Model C dual cable sectional drain cleaner, Electric Eel steadily grew and expanded its product line over the years in its Ohio manufacturing facility, becoming a complete source for drain and sewer cleaning from drainlines to mainlines!

Electric Eel’s current product line includes a wide range of electric and gas powered sectional drain cleaning machines, drum style machines, high pressure water jetters and a full range of pipeline inspection camera systems and locators.

For more visit https://www.electriceel.com.