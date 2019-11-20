Festool USA Celebrates 20 Years

LEBANON, IN — Building on nearly a century of precision-engineered power tool solutions globally, Festool USA is celebrating its 20th year of business in the U.S.— the brand’s emerald anniversary — with a special limited release of its Emerald Edition tools. The Emerald Edition collection consists of six precision-engineered tool options, each of which is housed in limited-edition Blue Systainer packaging. Each Emerald Edition tool includes an assortment of complementary accessories worth up to $136 in value.

“Our goal with the Emerald Edition celebration is to honor our loyal customers with an incredible value and a real ‘thank you,’ as well,” stated Rick Bush, Vice President of Marketing for Festool. “The handsome Emerald Blue Systainers not only help keep craftsmen organized and boost productivity, but also will remind them of our appreciation for the 20-year journey that we have shared together. At the same time, the accompanying accessories are bonuses that every Festool user will surely appreciate.”

As a part of the anniversary celebration, craftsmen also have a chance to learn from some of the most knowledgeable Festool trainers with the Emerald Edition Sweepstakes. When participants purchase and register their Emerald Edition tools, they are entered for the Grand Prize of receiving a trip to Festool USA Headquarters in Lebanon, Indiana, just outside of Indianapolis. The sweepstakes winners will spend a full day with a Festool expert-trainer and deepen their appreciation for their craft, as well as Festool’s product lineup. For full details about the sweepstakes and official rules, visit festoolusa.com/sweepstakes.

“The Emerald Edition tools, as well as the sweepstakes event, have been well received in the marketplace since their recent unveiling,” Bush said. “These limited-edition tools and the sweepstakes present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for skilled specialists. We are delighted to celebrate the Festool brand with tradesmen who demand unmatched precision and performance, a standard that Festool has delivered on in North America for the last 20 years.”