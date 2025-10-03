KNIPEX Tools Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for Second Year in a Row

BUFFALO GROVE, IL — KNIPEX Tools LP (KTLP) has once again earned Great Place To Work® Certification™, based entirely on employee feedback. This year, 93% of KNIPEX employees rated the company as a great place to work—36% higher than the U.S. average.

Certification Based on Employee Experience

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is widely recognized as the definitive benchmark for employer excellence, based solely on what employees report about their workplace experience, including trust, respect, and support. More than 10,000 companies across 60 countries pursue this designation each year. Research from Great Place To Work shows job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified workplace.

Values at the Core

Five years ago, KTLP launched a values-based culture centered on Knowledge, Teamwork, Loyalty, and Passion. “It was important that these values be more than just a sign on the wall,” said Julie Day, Vice President of Human Resources. “We made them central to daily business by including them in position expectations and performance reviews. As we grow, we intentionally look for new team members who share these values.”

Growth, Balance, and Engagement

KTLP supports employees with meaningful growth opportunities such as tuition reimbursement for degrees and certifications. The company promotes work-life balance with hybrid work options, flexible hours for office staff, and a compressed four-day work week for second-shift warehouse employees. Social events, including an employee appreciation bowling tournament, summer picnic, and holiday party, foster community and fun.

About KNIPEX Tools LP

Founded in 2004, KTLP is the North American subsidiary of KNIPEX-Werk, a fourth-generation private family company in Wuppertal, Germany. KTLP is now the largest KNIPEX subsidiary, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, and includes North America’s distribution center plus marketing, sales, accounting, human resources, customer service, supply chain, and operations teams.

To learn more, visit www.knipex-tools.com.