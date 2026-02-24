30 Years of RIDGID Diagnostics: From Push Cameras to Digital Self-Leveling

ELYRIA, OH — RIDGID®, part of Emerson’s professional tools portfolio, is marking 30 years in diagnostics, celebrating three decades of innovation in pipe inspection, locating and infrastructure troubleshooting for plumbing, drain and utility professionals.

Since entering the diagnostics category in 1996, RIDGID has helped reshape how contractors inspect pipelines, locate underground utilities and diagnose system failures. By combining jobsite-ready durability with advanced imaging and digital integration, RIDGID diagnostic systems have become standard equipment for many service trucks and inspection crews worldwide.

Built to work together, RIDGID diagnostic reels, pipe inspection cameras, monitors, locators and recording systems are engineered for compatibility, faster setup and improved jobsite efficiency.

“For 30 years, RIDGID diagnostics have helped trade professionals see problems clearly, make informed decisions, and work with confidence,” said Kyle Schutz, Product Manager, RIDGID for Emerson. “This milestone reflects our long-standing commitment to innovation and to the skilled trades who rely on our diagnostic tools every day to help them find, see and pinpoint exactly where a problem lies.”

SeeSnake Launch: 1996

In 1996, RIDGID introduced the first SeeSnake inspection camera, giving plumbing professionals a non-invasive way to see inside drain lines and sewer laterals. Push-cable camera technology delivered clear in-pipe visuals, helping contractors diagnose blockages, root intrusion and structural damage without dismantling finished surfaces.

The system reduced exploratory labor, improved diagnostic accuracy and created new service opportunities for contractors offering camera inspections.

Platform Expansion: Rugged, Integrated Systems

In the early 2000s, the SeeSnake platform expanded into a complete lineup of video inspection systems. Integrated reels, optical heads, push cables and monitors were engineered for durability, pushability and ease of use in real-world jobsite conditions.

For contractors, that meant better reliability in tough drain environments, fewer compatibility issues between components and more consistent inspection results across residential, commercial and municipal work.

Digital Connectivity Improved Reporting and Documentation

In the 2010s, RIDGID advanced diagnostics with digital monitors featuring Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity. Live streaming, on-screen capture and simplified recording workflows made it easier to document inspections, share findings with customers and maintain digital records.

Improved reporting capabilities strengthened customer communication and helped contractors present clear visual evidence when recommending repairs or replacements.

TruSense and Digital Self-Leveling

The introduction of TruSense technology marked a significant leap in inspection capability. By enhancing in-pipe visibility and expanding data-enabled functionality, the platform moved beyond traditional video to deliver greater situational awareness inside the line.

In 2023, RIDGID introduced digital self-leveling technology, eliminating mechanical leveling components that can wear over time. The result is reduced maintenance, increased uptime and longer-lasting camera performance—critical factors for high-volume service contractors.

In 2025, digital self-leveling expanded across additional SeeSnake reels, including standard, mini and compact configurations, bringing enhanced imaging performance to a wider range of inspection scenarios.

Continued Focus on Smarter Diagnostics

Looking ahead, RIDGID plans continued investment in digital integration, improved data visibility and next-generation inspection and locating solutions designed to help contractors work more efficiently and make faster, more confident decisions.

“Our success in diagnostics has always been driven by listening to trade professionals,” Schutz said. “By understanding real-world jobsite challenges, we’re able to develop diagnostic, inspection and locating solutions that not only solve today’s problems but help prepare our customers for the future.”

