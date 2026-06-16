CHANNELLOCK Marks 140 Years of US Manufacturing and Contractor Support
Key Highlights
- CHANNELLOCK is celebrating 140 years of manufacturing hand tools in the United States
- The company still produces more than 75 types of pliers in Pennsylvania for professional tradespeople
- Limited-edition anniversary tools and a public celebration are planned as part of the milestone year
MEADVILLE, PA — CHANNELLOCK® is marking 140 years of American manufacturing in 2026, celebrating a milestone that reflects the company’s long-standing commitment to producing hand tools in the United States and supporting the skilled trades that depend on them.
Founded in 1886 and still headquartered in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the sixth-generation, family-owned company has spent more than a century manufacturing pliers and hand tools for professional tradespeople across plumbing, HVAC, electrical and mechanical industries.
Today, CHANNELLOCK produces more than 75 types and styles of pliers in the US, continuing its legacy of building tools designed for durability, performance and jobsite reliability.
Built For Tradespeople, Made In America
“At 140 years, we’re not just celebrating our history. We’re reinforcing what we stand for,” said William S. DeArment, Chairman of the board of CHANNELLOCK®. “We’ve remained committed to American manufacturing through every generation because it matters to our associates, our partners and the tradespeople who rely on our tools every day.”
For plumbing and mechanical contractors, CHANNELLOCK remains one of the most recognized names in hand tools, with products that have become staples on service trucks and jobsites across the country.
As many manufacturers have shifted production overseas, CHANNELLOCK has continued investing in its Pennsylvania operations, maintaining its US-based production model through multiple generations of family ownership.
Continued Investment In US Manufacturing
The company currently employs more than 300 workers and serves over 6,500 wholesale and retail partners worldwide, with products shipped to 45 countries.
That continued investment in domestic manufacturing comes as labor shortages and workforce development remain top concerns across the skilled trades, where tool quality, reliability and accessibility remain critical for both veteran contractors and the next generation entering the field.
“Our focus has always been on doing things the right way, investing in our people and quality manufacturing, and staying true to our roots,” said Jimmy Bromley, President of CHANNELLOCK®. “That commitment has carried us for 140 years, and it will continue to guide us into the future.”
Anniversary Products Celebrate Craftsmanship
To mark the anniversary, CHANNELLOCK is releasing a line of limited-edition products and branded merchandise throughout the year.
Additional anniversary merchandise, including hats, shirts, patches and stickers, will also roll out throughout the year.
Public Celebration Planned In August
CHANNELLOCK will host a public 140th anniversary celebration on Aug. 15 at its Meadville headquarters. The event will include factory tours, live entertainment and a preview of the company’s new Factory Store and Museum.
As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, CHANNELLOCK stands as one of the few family-owned manufacturers to maintain continuous U.S. production for more than a century—a legacy that continues to resonate with the contractors and tradespeople who rely on American-made tools every day.
To learn more visit www.channellock.com.