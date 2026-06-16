CHANNELLOCK Marks 140 Years of US Manufacturing and Contractor Support

Founded in 1886 and still headquartered in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the sixth-generation, family-owned company has spent more than a century manufacturing pliers and hand tools for professional tradespeople across plumbing, HVAC, electrical and mechanical industries.

Today, CHANNELLOCK produces more than 75 types and styles of pliers in the US, continuing its legacy of building tools designed for durability, performance and jobsite reliability.

Built For Tradespeople, Made In America

“At 140 years, we’re not just celebrating our history. We’re reinforcing what we stand for,” said William S. DeArment, Chairman of the board of CHANNELLOCK®. “We’ve remained committed to American manufacturing through every generation because it matters to our associates, our partners and the tradespeople who rely on our tools every day.”

For plumbing and mechanical contractors, CHANNELLOCK remains one of the most recognized names in hand tools, with products that have become staples on service trucks and jobsites across the country.