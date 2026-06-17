KNAACK Debuts MONSTERBOX Flip + Carry At 2026 World’s Strongest Man Competition

The event quickly gained attention among competitors.

“That's the event that everyone's talking about,” said three-time World’s Strongest Man champion Tom Stoltman.

“The KNAACK MONSTERBOX Flip + Carry is unlike anything we’ve done before,” said World’s Strongest Man contestant Adam Bishop. “The KNAACK box flip is loud. I think it’s a testament to how solid these boxes are that we can throw them around; they take a beating, and they’re still standing up. They are Strongman-proof.”

Campaign Highlights Jobsite-Proven Performance

KNAACK also used the competition to launch its national “Can’t Crack KNAACK” campaign, built around the idea that products capable of withstanding the punishment delivered by elite strongman athletes are designed to handle the demands of the toughest jobsites.

The company also presented competitor Luke Richardson with the peer-voted KNAACK Tools of a Strongman Award, which recognizes an athlete who demonstrates professionalism, perseverance, strength of character and respect for fellow competitors.

“When the strongest athletes in the world can flip, carry and slam our products through a finals event and they keep performing, that's the ultimate proof of what KNAACK products are built to do,” said Stacy Gardella, Head of Global Marketing Technology & Operations for ProDriven Global Brands. “This partnership gives us a unique opportunity to demonstrate durability under pressure and connect it directly to the realities of the jobsite.”

Content And Broadcast Coverage Extend Event Reach

Throughout the competition, KNAACK captured exclusive athlete interviews and behind-the-scenes content designed to give fans additional access to competitors outside the arena.

Coverage of the 2026 SBD World’s Strongest Man competition will air on CBS beginning June 20, with additional broadcasts scheduled on CBS Sports Network and CBS HQ throughout the summer.

KNAACK will continue supporting the Can’t Crack KNAACK campaign through digital content featuring athlete interviews, competition highlights and coverage of the MONSTERBOX Flip + Carry event. Fans can also access videos, event highlights and exclusive athlete content through the company’s dedicated World’s Strongest Man online platform.

For more information about World’s Strongest Man, visit theworldsstrongestman.com. For more information about KNAACK jobsite storage products, visit knaack.com.