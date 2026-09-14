Wright Names Gregg Futey Vice President of Business Development
Key Highlights
- New Business Development Leadership — Gregg Futey will lead Wright’s long-term growth strategy and market development efforts
- Expanded Distributor and Dealer Focus — The role includes strengthening relationships with distributors, wholesalers, dealers and national accounts
- Distribution Network Growth — Futey will work to expand Wright’s distribution partnerships and relationships with large buying groups
BARBERTON, OH — Wright announces the promotion of Gregg Futey to Vice President of Business Development, effective June 22, 2026. Since joining Wright in December 2023 as assistant vice president, Futey has been an integral member of the leadership team, contributing to business development, financial administration, marketing and strategic planning.
Futey brings more than 14 years of manufacturing and business leadership experience to the role. Before joining Wright, he held positions of increasing responsibility with Howmet Aerospace, where he developed expertise in leadership development, talent management and organizational strategy.
Futey Brings Manufacturing and Leadership Experience to New Role
As Vice President of Business Development, Futey will lead Wright’s long-term business growth strategy, identifying new market opportunities and initiatives to support continued expansion.
Distribution and Customer Relationships Will Support Growth
Futey’s responsibilities will include strengthening relationships with distributors, wholesalers, dealers and strategic national accounts, while expanding Wright’s distribution network and partnerships with large buying groups.
He will also oversee key customer relationships, collaborate with engineering and product management on new product opportunities, and work with marketing on trade show strategy, lead generation and promotional campaigns.
Business Development Role Connects Sales, Marketing and Product Strategy
As a member of Wright’s executive leadership team, Futey will help shape the company’s strategic direction while advancing its commitment to manufacturing excellence, customer service and innovation.
Futey holds a bachelor’s degree in management and organizational leadership from Miami University and an executive MBA from the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh.
To learn more visit www.wrighttool.com.