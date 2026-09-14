Wright Names Gregg Futey Vice President of Business Development

“Gregg has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to our employees, customers and company values,” said, President and Co-Owner of Wright. “Over the past two and a half years, he has helped strengthen our organization and position us for future growth. I am proud to recognize his accomplishments with this well-deserved promotion and look forward to continuing to work alongside him as we guide the future of Wright.”

As Vice President of Business Development, Futey will lead Wright’s long-term business growth strategy, identifying new market opportunities and initiatives to support continued expansion.

Distribution and Customer Relationships Will Support Growth

Futey’s responsibilities will include strengthening relationships with distributors, wholesalers, dealers and strategic national accounts, while expanding Wright’s distribution network and partnerships with large buying groups.

He will also oversee key customer relationships, collaborate with engineering and product management on new product opportunities, and work with marketing on trade show strategy, lead generation and promotional campaigns.

Business Development Role Connects Sales, Marketing and Product Strategy

As a member of Wright’s executive leadership team, Futey will help shape the company’s strategic direction while advancing its commitment to manufacturing excellence, customer service and innovation.

Futey holds a bachelor’s degree in management and organizational leadership from Miami University and an executive MBA from the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh.

To learn more visit www.wrighttool.com.