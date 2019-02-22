RIDGID Experience Contest Returns for a Third Year

ELYRIA, OHIO – The RIDGID® Experience, an all-expenses-paid, VIP trip to RIDGID world headquarters, is back for its third consecutive year. Beginning today, the most passionate RIDGID fans can enter to be one of six winners selected for the trip July 31st - August 2nd, 2019, that includes a VIP tour of RIDGID headquarters, the opportunity to build their own custom pipe wrench and more.

To enter, visit the RIDGID Facebook page – facebook.com/RIDGIDTools, fill out the entry form and upload a photo or video of you and your favorite RIDGID tool. Deadline to enter is April 26th, 2019.

“The response from RIDGID fans wanting to participate in the RIDGID Experience has been overwhelming the last couple of years and we’re thrilled to continue this great tradition,” said Becky Brotherton, manager, marketing communications, RIDGID. “Being able to celebrate our most loyal fans and their role in the trades is an incredible experience for us and we can’t wait to welcome this year’s winners to our world headquarters.”

The prize package includes:

• VIP RIDGID headquarters tour

• A custom RIDGID pipe wrench

• Photoshoot for upcoming ad campaign

• Share insights and get one-on-one time with product, engineering, research and development

managers

• Suite seats to see the Cleveland Indians

• Fishing excursion on Lake Erie

• And much more

Winners will be announced in May. Visit the RIDGID Facebook page for complete entry details and rules.