RIDGID Experience Contest Winners Get Behind-the-Scenes Tour, VIP Treatment

ELYRIA, OHIO – Nine of the most passionate RIDGID fans recently experienced a trip to the RIDGID world headquarters as part of the 2nd Annual RIDGID Experience Contest. The all-expenses-paid VIP trip included a tour of the headquarters and the opportunity to build their very own iconic RIDGID custom pipe wrench, taking part in a photoshoot for an upcoming brand campaign, the chance to go walleye fishing on Lake Erie and more.

As part of the headquarters visit, winners had the chance to tour the plant, get a sneak peek of the latest innovations that have yet to hit the market, meet some of the men and women who make the tools they use daily on the jobsite and provide insight for future product developments.

“I’ve been using these tools for 15 years and being here and seeing the machines and people who make the tools, it’s emotional,” said Bobby Scirica, contest winner and plumbing – service technician from Arizona. He describes the SeeSnake Camera as one of his favorite RIDGID tools to use on the jobsite.

“Spending a few days with some of our biggest fans and celebrating their work in the trades is a thrill for all of us here at RIDGID,” said Becky Brotherton, manager, marketing communications, RIDGID. “Every tool we create is purpose-built with the contractor in mind, so to get to hear first-hand what they need in a tool only adds to the innovation we’re able to bring to each of our products.”

Details of the next RIDGID Experience Contest will be announced in early 2019. For further details, visit the RIDGID Facebook page.