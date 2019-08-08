RIDGID Experience Winners Earn "Trip of a Lifetime"

ELYRIA, OH – Nine enthusiastic RIDGID tool users received a trip to RIDGID World Headquarters as part of the Third Annual RIDGID Experience Contest. The all-expenses-paid three-day trip involved a variety of VIP professional and networking experiences, including the opportunity to build their own iconic RIDGID custom pipe wrench, a featured spot in a RIDGID photoshoot, a premium fishing excursion on Lake Erie and more.

Winners also received a behind-the-scenes tour of the RIDGID plant, getting a sneak peek at the latest RIDGID innovations that have yet to hit the market and providing insight for future product developments. “You think plumbing, you think RIDGID,” said John Thompson, contest winner and owner of Thompson Family Plumbing in Hesperia, California. “It’s iconic. We’re proud and honored to be here and see how this company operates and develops tools for tradesmen and women.”

“Having these hardworking professionals come into our facilities and hearing them talk with the men and women who make the products they use is inspiring for all of us,” said Becky Brotherton, manager, marketing communications, RIDGID. “Getting to spend a few days celebrating the passion of the RIDGID Experience winners is something we look forward to every year.”

Details on the next RIDGID Experience Contest will be announced in early 2020. Visit the RIDGID Facebook page for details.

