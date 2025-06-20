American Welding Society Secures Dept. of Labor Approval for Welding Automation Apprenticeship Program

MIAMI, FL — The American Welding Society (AWS) has announced that the US Department of Labor (DOL) has officially approved its National Guideline Standard (NGS) for a Registered Welding Automation Specialist Apprenticeship, establishing a nationally recognized framework for training skilled professionals in automated welding. This milestone underscores AWS’s leadership in workforce development and its commitment to advancing training opportunities in welding automation.

“The welding industry is evolving, with automation playing a key role in shaping its future,” said Joe Young, Associate Director, AWS Foundation. “The Welding Automation Specialist Apprenticeship program will help bridge skill gaps in the welding industry by offering a structured pathway for training and upskilling individuals in welding automation.”

The National Guideline Standards provide a framework for employers to model training for the next generation of welders on real-world welding automation applications, while providing structured learning in advanced technologies. Apprentices gain paid, on-the-job experience, ensuring they develop the skills needed to support industry demand. Educational institutions and training providers can also align their programs with these nationally recognized guidelines.

Key Benefits of the Welding Automation Apprenticeship Program

Nationally Recognized Standards: Ensures consistent, credible welding automation training.

Employer-Focused Training: Helps businesses upskill their workforce in automated welding technologies.

Hands-On Learning and Pay: Apprentices earn while they gain practical experience in welding automation.

Career Advancement: Offers clear pathways for professional growth within the welding industry.

Welding employers, educators, and workforce development professionals are encouraged to explore the advantages of this new welding automation apprenticeship framework.

For details on launching a Welding Automation Apprenticeship at your organization, visit weldingapprenticeship.com.