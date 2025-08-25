American Welding Society and Hobart Institute Launch International Welding and Metalworking Training Curriculum

DORAL, FL and TROY, OH — The American Welding Society (AWS) and Hobart Institute of Welding Technology (HIWT) have partnered to launch a co-branded international welding and metalworking training curriculum. Distributed through BSB EDGE Private Limited, this program will bring advanced welder training materials to schools and accredited training centers outside the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

This collaboration combines AWS’s global leadership in welding standards and welder qualification with HIWT’s long-standing expertise in welding education and training. The curriculum offers a comprehensive set of instructional resources designed to help students and professionals enhance their knowledge and skills in welding and fabrication.

Expanding Welding Education Worldwide

The international welding training curriculum includes:

Core Content

Terminology

Blueprint Reading

Welding Symbols

Shop Mathematics

Metallurgy

Visual Inspection

Safety

Processes

Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW)

Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW)

Flux Cored Arc Welding (FCAW)

Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW)

Oxyfuel Welding, Cutting & Brazing

Applications

Structural Welding

Pipe Welding

Pipe Fitting

Fabrication

Each course is supported by high-quality video, student workbooks, technical guides, and supplemental learning resources—all developed to rigorous industry standards.

“This agreement marks an important step in expanding access to world-class welding education worldwide,” said Carey Chen, AWS Executive Director & CEO. “By joining forces with Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, we’re making it possible for more students and professionals to develop the skills needed to thrive in today’s global metalworking industries.”

“HIWT has always been committed to advancing welding education, and this partnership with AWS allows us to extend our reach to international markets in a powerful way,” said Tom Funderburg, President & CEO, Hobart Institute of Welding Technology. “The collaborative effort of Richard Arn, AWS Vice President Welding and Technology, and Charlie Carpenter, HIWT Vice President and General Manager, and their teams has developed this unique product for the international market.”

Helping Educators and Students Excel

Through BSB EDGE, the co-branded curriculum will be available to accredited institutions across designated international markets. These training resources are designed to meet the needs of welding educators, vocational training centers, and technical schools, offering both foundational and advanced instruction.