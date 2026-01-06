TWS Opens Atlanta Metro Campus to Train HVAC/R, Welding and Electrical Workforce

New Decatur location expands hands-on skilled-trade training to meet Southeast labor demand.
Jan. 6, 2026
2 min read

Key Highlights

  • New Atlanta Metro campus targets HVAC/R, welding and electrical labor gaps

  • Hands-on training model designed to prepare students for immediate field work

  • Expansion strengthens local contractor access to entry-level skilled talent

ID 82916306 © Kasto80 | Dreamstime.com
Industrial worker welding in metal factory.

ATLANTA, GA — StrataTech Education Group (StrataTech), operator of skilled-trade schools including The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) and Tulsa Welding Schools (TWS), is now enrolling students at its new TWS Atlanta Metro campus. The Decatur, Ga., location expands StrataTech’s footprint into one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing construction and service markets.

Located at 1287 Columbia Drive, the TWS Atlanta campus offers training programs in HVAC/R, welding and electrical trades—fields where contractors and employers continue to face labor shortages. Programs are structured to blend classroom fundamentals with hands-on, real-world instruction intended to prepare graduates for immediate entry into the workforce.

StrataTECH logo
“Atlanta Metro is a hub for opportunity in the skilled trades,” said Bill Nance, StrataTech CEO. “As industries across Georgia continue to grow, so does the demand for well-trained professionals. We’re proud to provide TWS Atlanta students with the tools, training and career support they need to build meaningful futures.”

Training Designed for Jobsite Readiness

Curriculum at the Atlanta campus emphasizes practical skills, equipment familiarity and safety practices aligned with employer expectations. Students train in shop and lab environments that mirror jobsite conditions, supporting a smoother transition from classroom to field.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment across skilled trades is expected to grow steadily over the next decade, with thousands of open positions projected in Georgia. The Atlanta expansion is intended to help local contractors and employers access a stronger pipeline of trained entry-level talent.

Part of a National Expansion Strategy

The TWS Atlanta campus joins StrataTech’s network of five campuses nationwide, each staffed by experienced instructors and supported by career services teams that connect graduates with employers seeking qualified workers. TWS reports a 90% placement rate for graduates who earn certification through its programs.

“Our expansion into the Atlanta hub reflects our commitment to communities where skilled workers are in demand,” added Tamekia Morris, TWS Atlanta Campus President. “We look forward to welcoming our first TWS students and collaborating with local employers to ensure our graduates are job ready.”

Enrollment and Open House Details

Enrollment is now open, with classes expected to begin February 2026. Prospective students can learn more about programs and admissions at open houses scheduled for January 28 and 31, 2026. Additional information is available at www.tws.edu or by calling 833/530-9170.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

How Proper Recordkeeping Ensures Contractor Success and Compliance
Ensuring Harmony Between Hydronic Heating and Fireplaces: 5 Insights for 2025
Inspection Camera Locating Tips
Sponsored
Prevent Basement Flooding with the Flood-Guard
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor Magazine, create an account today!