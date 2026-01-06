TWS Opens Atlanta Metro Campus to Train HVAC/R, Welding and Electrical Workforce
Key Highlights
-
New Atlanta Metro campus targets HVAC/R, welding and electrical labor gaps
-
Hands-on training model designed to prepare students for immediate field work
-
Expansion strengthens local contractor access to entry-level skilled talent
ATLANTA, GA — StrataTech Education Group (StrataTech), operator of skilled-trade schools including The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) and Tulsa Welding Schools (TWS), is now enrolling students at its new TWS Atlanta Metro campus. The Decatur, Ga., location expands StrataTech’s footprint into one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing construction and service markets.
Located at 1287 Columbia Drive, the TWS Atlanta campus offers training programs in HVAC/R, welding and electrical trades—fields where contractors and employers continue to face labor shortages. Programs are structured to blend classroom fundamentals with hands-on, real-world instruction intended to prepare graduates for immediate entry into the workforce.
Training Designed for Jobsite Readiness
Curriculum at the Atlanta campus emphasizes practical skills, equipment familiarity and safety practices aligned with employer expectations. Students train in shop and lab environments that mirror jobsite conditions, supporting a smoother transition from classroom to field.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment across skilled trades is expected to grow steadily over the next decade, with thousands of open positions projected in Georgia. The Atlanta expansion is intended to help local contractors and employers access a stronger pipeline of trained entry-level talent.
Part of a National Expansion Strategy
The TWS Atlanta campus joins StrataTech’s network of five campuses nationwide, each staffed by experienced instructors and supported by career services teams that connect graduates with employers seeking qualified workers. TWS reports a 90% placement rate for graduates who earn certification through its programs.
“Our expansion into the Atlanta hub reflects our commitment to communities where skilled workers are in demand,” added Tamekia Morris, TWS Atlanta Campus President. “We look forward to welcoming our first TWS students and collaborating with local employers to ensure our graduates are job ready.”
Enrollment and Open House Details
Enrollment is now open, with classes expected to begin February 2026. Prospective students can learn more about programs and admissions at open houses scheduled for January 28 and 31, 2026. Additional information is available at www.tws.edu or by calling 833/530-9170.