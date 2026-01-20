American Welding Society Announces 2026 Schedule of Technical Conferences

MIAMI, FL — The American Welding Society (AWS) has announced its full slate of 2026 conferences and events, offering welding professionals a yearlong schedule of technical education, networking, and direct access to industry subject matter experts.

In addition to its annual FABTECH conferences, AWS will host four major technical events in 2026: Inspection Expo & Conference (IEC 2026), Shipbuilding and Aluminum Conference, Welding Automation Expo & Conference (WAEC), and Welding Summit™.

Focused Technical Education for Welding Professionals

“These four educational events take a deep dive into current welding technology topics for welding professionals and industry experts,” said Jonathan Joseph, Manager of Conferences at AWS. “If you’re interested in advancing your career goals by learning about new industry techniques and standards, as well as networking with a who’s who of industry professionals, you should consider these AWS conferences.”

Each event is designed to address specific technical, operational, and compliance challenges facing today’s welding workforce.

Inspection Expo & Conference Opens the 2026 Schedule

The 2026 conference calendar begins with the Inspection Expo & Conference, scheduled for Feb. 3–4 in Austin, Texas. Hosted by AWS in partnership with the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC), IEC is a welding inspection–focused event created by inspectors, for inspectors.

The conference will concentrate on core welding inspection practices while also examining emerging technologies that are reshaping the role of inspectors.

“While the IEC is dedicated to the core areas of welding inspection, the conference will also highlight the recent and increasing role of artificial intelligence,” said Bill Newell, Conferences Chair.

A pre-conference session, Upholding Integrity: Legal and Ethical Standards in the Welding Industry, will take place Feb. 2 and will focus on the legal and ethical responsibilities of Certified Welding Inspectors (CWIs).

Shipbuilding and Aluminum Welding Takes Center Stage

The Shipbuilding and Aluminum Conference will be held April 13–15 in New Orleans. Now in its third year, the event brings together shipbuilding professionals, engineers, and technical leaders to explore advances in aluminum welding, materials, and fabrication practices.

The three-day program includes tabletop exhibits, networking events, and dedicated opportunities for attendees to connect with peers, suppliers, and industry innovators.

Automation and Productivity in Focus at WAEC

The Welding Automation Expo & Conference will take place June 2–4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WAEC features presentations from industry experts and end users focused on automation strategies, equipment, and implementation challenges.

In addition to technical sessions, the event includes receptions and facility tours designed to encourage peer learning and practical insight into automated welding applications.

Welding Summit Highlights Competency and Qualification

Welding Summit 2026: Improving Welding Competency will be held Aug. 5–7 at The Woodlands Resort in Texas. The event centers on welding procedures, qualification, and compliance, with a focus on improving overall welding competency.

Keynote speakers include Dwayne Mattox, Application Engineer at Miller Electric, and Patrick Van Fleet, Automation Expert at Airgas, who will share perspectives drawn from their professional welding experience in the military and commercial sectors.

Visit the AWS event calendar for upcoming 2026 conferences and additional information.