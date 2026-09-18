AWS Brings Welding Technology and Workforce Development to FABTECH 2026

MIAMI, FL — The American Welding Society (AWS) will bring technical education, emerging welding technologies, research and workforce-development programming to FABTECH 2026, Oct. 21–23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Under the theme “Where Innovation Takes Shape,” AWS will focus on the people, standards, technologies and opportunities that turn new ideas into practical solutions for the welding and materials joining industry.

"Innovation is not just about the technology, it is about people turning possibility into progress," stated Carey Chen, AWS Executive Director and CEO. "From the skilled welder on the shop floor to the educator preparing the next generation, to the engineer developing the next breakthrough, people are at the heart of every advancement in our industry. At AWS, we believe in ‘Joining People Together’ – bringing our community together at FABTECH to learn, connect, share ideas and shape what comes next."

Live Programming Connects Technology to Shop-Floor Applications

AWS will host programming throughout the three-day event, including technical sessions, live podcast recordings, an apprenticeship panel, awards and recognition events, and opportunities to meet the 2026 WorldSkills US Welding competitors and engage with the AWS community.

Weld Wednesday Live at FABTECH 2026 will put emerging technology and its real-world applications at the center of its programming. Hosted by Jason Becker of the Arc Junkies Podcast at the AWS Main Booth (S29112), the live podcast sessions will feature industry guests and audience Q&A each day from 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Welding Track Covers Technology, Materials and Best Practices

The AWS Welding Track will give attendees opportunities to earn PDHs and CEUs while examining emerging technologies, materials and industry best practices.

The AWS Professional Program will feature research-driven presentations and technical insights addressing critical issues in welding and materials joining. Attendees also can explore student and professional research during the AWS Poster Competition.

Together, the programs provide opportunities for welding professionals, engineers, educators and students to examine technical developments and research while earning continuing education credits.

Apprenticeship Panel Focuses on Developing Welders

AWS also will put workforce development in the spotlight with the Best Practices for Welding Apprenticeships panel on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 2–3 p.m. in Room S217.

Joe Young of the AWS Foundation will moderate the panel, which will feature Catherine Brumbaugh of Lexicon, Ami Burns of Vermeer and Jennie Traut-Todaro of the American Institute of Steel Construction.

The panelists will share practical approaches to building effective welding apprenticeship programs, including mentorship, training standards, retention, funding and strategies for developing welders from entry-level through journey-level.

AWS Community Events Highlight Industry Recognition

AWS will bring its member community together throughout FABTECH with opportunities to recognize accomplishments, connect with peers and celebrate the people advancing the welding and materials joining industry.

The programming reflects AWS' broader focus on connecting technical knowledge, workforce development and industry relationships, giving attendees multiple opportunities to learn from peers and industry experts while exploring technologies and practices shaping welding.

For more details on AWS events at FABTECH, visit aws.org/fabtech.