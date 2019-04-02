$100K in Scholarships Available from PHCC-NA

It's scholarship season and the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors-National Assocation's Educational Foundation has $100,000 in awards available. Every plumbing & HVACR apprentice, plus college students who are pursuing studies related to the industry has a chance at 43 different awards worth $1,000 to $5,000 each. The Foundation wants every student to get their chance to apply; but time is running out.

Yes, college-bound students can win the scholarships, but most of the awards are aimed at helping apprentices and their employers pay for apprenticeship training. If you are a business owner and have apprentices or techs enrolled in the Foundation's online PHCC Academy, they qualify too.

If your company pays to enroll apprentices or techs in a trade school, pick your top four candidates and have them complete the application.

In addition to answering some questions about why they want to be in this industry, they will need a scanned copy of their apprentice school grades, a letter of recommendation from their instructor and a letter of recommendation from a PHCC member business owner.

Visit this link for a list of materials to gather. Visit this link for the online application.

Many contractors do not push their apprentices to apply because the company already pays for their training. Even so, the PHCC wants those apprentices to apply. Why? Each scholarship won will help to offset those training costs for the company, and allow business owners to train more workers for our industry. Up to four of your top apprentices can apply to win one of our scholarships, with each win saving your company training costs.

Apprentices who win a scholarship also get a major boost to their confidence and a sense of accomplishment. That can help confirm their career choice and get them to stick with the program to graduation.

Awards are also available to college-bound students pursuing studies related to the industry. Together, the Foundation and the PHCC National Auxiliary will award over $130,000 in scholarships this year alone.

2019 Foundation Scholarships

2019 PHCC Auxiliary Scholarships

The 2019 awards are possible because of the generous donations made by PHCC members and annual sponsorships from A.O. Smith, Bradford White Corporation, Delta Faucet Company, State Water Heaters, PHCC Past National Officers, PHCC of Texas Auxiliary, PHCC of Mass. Auxiliary, the McGlame-Wordell Scholarship Cmte., Gerry Kennedy and Anne Williams. Laurie & Daniel Crigler, Mark & Sue Larson and Steve & Isabella Schaefer provide additional support for the Foundation's awards, including the Jim Finley Memorial Scholarship.

Readers can support educational opportunities for the current and future leaders of our profession by making a gift to the PHCC-NA Educational Foundation annual giving campaign.