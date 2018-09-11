Bradford White, Ellen Rohr Partner for Business Development Training

Lively – even effervescent – business/profitability pro Ellen Rohr, who’s helped countless plumbing and HVAC business owners build and protect their bottom line, is now a free resource of business growth info on Bradford White Water Heater’s “For the Pro” website.

Rohr is author of the “Bare Bones Biz” book series, operator of a successful drain franchise, ZOOM DRAIN, and a long-time trade magazine columnist. She’s focused her best advice and business acumen on helping trade pros in the HVAC and plumbing and mechanical trades. Her promise: to make business uncomplicated so business owners can live life unleashed.

Her new business development video series, Ellen’s Corner, appears exclusively in Bradford White’s contractor enrichment site found at https://forthepro.bradfordwhite.com/.

Rohr engages and encourages her audience in short video tutorials, covering such topics as developing a business plan, imagining/guiding one’s ideal life (and profitability), and how to price services to assure business success. These, and many more topics yet to come, are available through Bradford White’s For the Pro forum.

“Ellen’s passion for our industry and desire to help plumbing and heating professionals grow their business is completely aligned with our own philosophy here at Bradford White,” said Carl Pinto, director of marketing, Bradford White Corporation. “We’re honored that Ellen has chosen to share her expertise with our loyal customers.”

Pinto mentioned that Bradford White’s For the Pro site, launched in 2017, provides training and troubleshooting videos, material to help Bradford White contractors sell and service their products, and information and tools to strengthen their business.

“We are constantly working to add valuable information to For the Pro. All of the content is driven by the needs of our contractor and supplier customers,” concluded Pinto.