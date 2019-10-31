EGIA Foundation Launches 2020 Scholarship Program

SACRAMENTO, CA – The EGIA Foundation today announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2020 EGIA Foundation Scholarship Program, one of the leading scholarships available exclusively for students preparing for careers in the trades.

“The trades in general, and the HVAC vertical in particular, continue to suffer a workforce shortage that impacts society at large, and our research indicates that’s driven primarily by simple lack of awareness of the industry,” said Bruce Matulich, EGIA Foundation Chairman and CEO. “The Scholarship is one of a number of public outreach initiatives the Foundation undertakes to help build a more stable industry and a better future.”

The EGIA Foundation was created to help the home services industry reverse its ongoing workforce shortage by actively changing some of the negative perceptions that exist of the industry. That’s accomplished by repositioning HVAC and other trades as first-choice career paths directly out of high school, and attracting more, better-trained students into the workforce. The Scholarship Program is a primary activity in that regard.

“The truth is that this work entails many of the characteristics that young people entering the workforce cite as desirable, along with higher-than-average starting salaries, much more expedited educational programs than the common 4-year-college path, and no five- or six-figure student loan debt,” Matulich continued. “The EGIA Foundation and the Scholarship Program are committed to casting a light on the endless opportunities that are available in the industry, and minimize one of the few small barriers to entry.”

Now in its third year of existence, the EGIA Foundation Scholarship Program will award $2,500 scholarships to up to 20 students planning to pursue or already pursuing a certification, diploma or technical degree in HVAC at an accredited institution for the entire 2020-21 academic year. Recipients will be selected based on academic merit, financial need and dedication to pursuing a career in residential HVAC or home performance contracting upon graduation.

Interested students can apply for the 2020 EGIA Foundation Scholarship Program, now through the final deadline of January 30, 2020, at EGIAFoundation.org/Scholarship.