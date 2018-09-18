Home Service Industry Leaders Prepare for the Future at Pantheon 2018

GLENDALE, CA. – ServiceTitan hosted more than 500 industry leaders at its two-day user conference, Pantheon, last month in Los Angeles.

“Technology moves fast and its impact on commerce has been profound," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "Our customers want to be the premier home services providers in their marketplace, and Pantheon gives us the opportunity to share a vision of using new technologies to soar over the competition—from cloud and mobile technology, on-demand services, customer engagement and big data, to all of the other elements transforming the trades.”

Day one of the two-day conference consisted of hands-on training with ServiceTitan customers, while day two focused on preparing for the future and included results from two industry/consumer studies conducted by Thrive Analytics.

“Seventy percent of ServiceTitan businesses are growing versus 45 percent for the industry,” Mahdessian said. “That’s a testament to their commitment to embracing technology to streamline operations and improve the customer experience. Customer convenience, specifically, is becoming the basis for customer loyalty, and is one of the largest factors in growing your home service company. The biggest takeaway from Pantheon 2018 is that your service levels must mirror your customer’s expectations of convenience.”

Attendees at Pantheon were also able to enjoy a variety of high-profile Los Angeles venues, including The Reef, The Theatre at Ace Hotel, and a final networking event at Clifton’s Republic, complete with aerialists, a fire breather and an after party in the hotel’s hidden tiki bar, The Pacific Seas.

The full results of the two Thrive Analytics studies will be available to the public in the coming weeks.

For more information about ServiceTitan and their user conference, Pantheon, visit https://servicetitan.com/.