Training Opportunities

ICC Partners With Winn's Career Education

Partnership will expand training opportunities for plumbing professionals.

WASHINGTON, DC – The International Code Council and Winn’s Career Education, two leading plumbing educational providers in the U.S., signed an agreement to deliver joint training on a broad array of plumbing and fuel gas code topics. Delivered by world class expert trainers, these in-depth learning courses will be available both in-person and online.

Plumbers, plumbing inspectors, contractors and other building safety professionals will now have even more options for achieving their learning and career objectives. The Code Council and Winn’s Career Education will provide training on the International Codes (I-Codes) – the most widely used and adopted set of building safety codes in the world – and on other model codes based on customers’ needs.

“As the developer of the I-Codes, the Code Council is the go-to resource for training and education on code-related topics,” said Tracy Lendi, Code Council Vice President of Training and Education. “This partnership with Winn’s Career Education adds to an already strong portfolio of educational opportunities that we offer on plumbing and fuel gas topics.”

Matthew Winn, CEO of Winn’s Career Education, commented, “This new level of relationship with the Code Council builds on our 25 years serving industry professionals, allowing our licensed master plumber instructors to invest in the success of clients nationwide. We are honored to lead in this new frontier of industry cooperation with the Code Council.”

“The plumbing industry will benefit immensely from this agreement. Plumbing professionals of all types will now have increased access to excellent training from two of the best educational providers in the business,” said Ron Anderson, Chair of the ICC Plumbing, Mechanical and Fuel Gas (PMG) Membership Council.

For more information about the Code Council Learning Center, visit https://learn.iccsafe.org/.

TAGS: Training Codes Plumbing
