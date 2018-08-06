Johnstone Supply Awards $85,000 in Scholarships

Portland, OR August 6, 2018 — Johnstone Supply's John M. Shank Memorial Scholarship Fund was started in 2004 to honor the legacy of John Shank, founder of Johnstone Supply, Inc. For the 2018-2019 academic year, 17 scholarships of $5,000 each were awarded to students who are employees or children of employees of Johnstone Supply, studying in a variety of fields.

For over 14 years, the scholarship fund, through donations by the Johnstone Supply membership, has supported students in easing the financial burden of higher education.

Anna Tulley, a scholarship recipient who will be starting her first semester at Illinois State University this fall, remarked that the scholarship not only helps financially, but also serves as an inspiration: “Thank you for your kindness and generosity. But most of all, thank you for this contribution to my future," Tulley said.

“Mr. Shank was a strong believer in giving back to the people who contribute to the success of the company,” said Kim Cafferty, a Johnstone owner and member of the scholarship fund’s Board of Directors.

Johnstone Supply, Inc. is the leading cooperative wholesale distributor in the HVACR industry, with over $2 billion in annual sales and 410 independently owned store locations across the U.S and Canada.