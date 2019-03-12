Malco Products, SBC, Opens Submissions for Recognition Programs

ANNANDALE, MN — Malco Products, SBC, has opened submissions for two of its national recognition programs: Head of the Class, a recognition program for trade education students; and Trade-Pro of the Year for HVAC professionals.

Through the no-cost, year-round Head of the Class Student Recognition Program, educators can nominate an outstanding graduating student in the HVAC/sheet metal, building construction and autobody repair fields to receive their choice of a significant Malco tool gift with an average value of $150. The entire graduating class also receives Malco caps. Since 2005, the Head of the Class program has reached more than 55,000 students, including 3,000 “Head of the Class” honorees, representing more than 700 high school career technical education programs, technical schools, union Joint Apprenticeship Training Committees and industry association programs across the U.S. and Canada.

The Trade-Pro of the Year Award recognizes and celebrates outstanding HVAC professionals whose experience and achievements, on-the-job safety, excellent reputation and local involvement make a difference in their community. Five nation-wide winners will receive a $1,000 tool kit, and all qualifying trade professionals who submit a nomination will receive a Malco cap and gloves.

2018 Head of the Class honoree D’Zire Scott

“We love recognizing the hard-working students and professionals pursuing a trade career,” said Malco president and CEO Mardon Quandt. “In 2018, we received a record number of nominations for both of our annual recognition programs, and hope to engage even more tradesmen and women this year.”

As a strong supporter and advocate of careers in the trades, Malco donates significant quantities of in-kind products and apparel annually to a variety of skilled trade education programs, competitions and events across the country, including high school, post-secondary technical and apprenticeship programs, regional apprenticeship contests and SkillsUSA state and national conferences. Total donated products and apparel through the 2018 Head of the Class program alone amounted to nearly $100,000.

Educators looking to nominate an outstanding student for the Head of the Class program can nominate on a rolling basis throughout the year at www.malcoproducts.com/educators-resources. Trade professionals wishing to participate in the Trade-Pro of the Year Award program can self-nominate or nominate a colleague by June 30, 2019, at www.malcoproducts.com/news/malco-hvac-trade-pro-of-the-year-2019.

For more information about Malco Products, SBC, visit www.malcoproducts.com.