Moen Partners with mikeroweWORKS Foundation as Scholarship Sponsor

NORTH OLMSTED, OH — Moen is supporting plumbing professionals and other skilled workers through its support of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, as a sponsor of the Work Ethic Scholarship Program, which awards funds to students pursuing a career in the trades. The mikeroweWORKS Foundation anticipates accepting applications for the 2020 program in January.

A plumber’s job does not stop at fixing leaky pipes and maintaining septic systems – their work helps ensure families have the water they need to go about their day and help support the nation’s infrastructure. But today, the discussion around the skilled labor force is full of misconceptions and as a result, the skills gap has become wider than ever.

“The conversation around skilled trade professions needs to be reframed to highlight their high income-earning potential and vast entreprenuerial opportunities – skilled jobs can no longer be viewed as ‘back-up’ options,” said Tammy Howard, Moen Pro channel marketing manager. “As a leading manufacturer in the industry, we at Moen believe we have a responsibility to do this work and are excited to be partnering with the mikeroweWORKS Foundation to continue supporting plumbers and other students pursuing a career in the skilled trades.”

Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the “hit TV series Dirty Jobs,” launched the mikeroweWORKS Foundation in 2008, and since then, has challenged the stigmas and stereotypes that discourage people from pursuing the millions of available jobs. The mikeroweWORKS Foundation has awarded more than $3.1 million in work ethics scholarships to nearly 900 recipients.

“Our crumbling infrastructure, our widening skills gap, the disappearance of vocational education and the stratospheric rise in college tuition – these are not problems,” said Mike Rowe. “These are symptoms of what we value. Moen understands that we have to reconnect the average American with the value of a skilled workforce – plumbers, electricians and other skilled workers who help keep our polite society humming along. And I’m grateful for Moen’s support of my foundation.”