PMI Opens Registration for Online Course on Legionella, Backflow and More

McLEAN, VA — Registration is now open for a new Plumbing Manufacturers International(PMI) online course featuring in-depth information on Legionella and water supply systems, backflow issues and several other important plumbing subjects.

“Part 2: Standards and Topics in Plumbing,” open to both PMI members and non-members, is a follow-up to “Part 1: A Primer on Standards, Regulations, Codes and Conformity Assessment.” Part 2 is designed for plumbing manufacturing professionals with technical experience who would like a deeper dive into standards and other important topics.

Part 2 course material includes a discussion on how a water supply system can become contaminated with Legionella; how the weighted average lead content is determined in NSF 372 (Drinking Water System Components – Lead Content) for plumbing products such as faucets; and accessibility requirements that impact plumbing product manufacturers. In addition, the course covers:

Backflow and its causes, and the standards that pertain to backflow prevention

Standards that regulate water temperature and the various valves used

Minimum water quality standards and conservation requirements

Accessible design and the fundamental provisions for design and installation

Regulations affecting manufactured housing

Legionella and water supply systems

Background information on the major U.S. standard development organizations

Elida De Jesus, OEM associate with Neoperl – a PMI member, said she plans to register for the part 2 course to build on what she learned in the first course. “I’m looking forward to learning more about conservation requirements, since flow rates are constantly changing, and backflow, which is an issue in the industry.” Having started her position only a year ago, Elida said the courses also are helping her establish a solid foundation of industry know-how.

Emilee Hughes, PMI education manager, said the part 2 course is invaluable for anyone wanting to learn about the many standards and regulations for the plumbing industry. “Attendees will walk away able to design compliant products for common situations, and for specific purposes like manufactured housing and accessible design,” she said.

The course fee for either the Part 1 or Part 2 course:

PMI members: $119 (a discount of $50!)

Non-members: $169

Group discounts available

Register for Part 1 at http://beeid.org/86123451ae59 .

Register for Part 2 at http://beeid.org/5738396cf578.