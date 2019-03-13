SkillsUSA National Signing Day to Celebrate Thousands of High School Seniors

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL — SkillsUSA and Klein Tools have announced National Signing Day 2019, celebrating thousands of high school seniors dedicated to pursuing a career in the skilled trades. Taking place May 8, 2019, this inaugural nationwide program will recognize students at hundreds of SkillsUSA chapter high schools across the country for their dedication to pursue a career in residential wiring, building trades and renovations, HVAC or plumbing.

On National Signing Day, high school seniors will be recognized by their school administrators, teachers, elected officials, SkillsUSA advisors, family and friends for making the decision to pursue a career in the skilled trades, a sector in high demand that continues to face an immense labor shortage. In a style similar to “National Signing Day” events for high school student athletes, seniors will be applauded as they announce their career plans, and will sign “letters of intent” for a job offer, apprenticeship or advanced technical training. Tradespeople and others across the nation can participate in this special day and share their thoughts of encouragement as Klein Tools will host live look-ins on the company’s Facebook page from schools across the country throughout the day.

Klein Tools, title sponsor of National Signing Day 2019, is an over 160-year-old American manufacturer who designs, develops and manufactures professional-grade hand tools used in the construction, electrical, utility and plumbing industries. Klein Tools’ commitment to American manufacturing runs deep – with nine facilities in seven states, including its corporate office and world-class forging facility in suburban Chicago, and its state-of-the-art manufacturing headquarters in Mansfield, Texas.

“We are thrilled to partner with SkillsUSA on this first-ever national program saluting high school seniors excited to start their career in the skilled trades. SkillsUSA predicts that by 2025 there will be 3.4 million new manufacturing jobs available. Right now, six out of 10 open skilled production positions are unfilled due to the shortage of workers,” says Klein Tools Co-President Mark Klein. “Klein Tools is committed to strengthening the skilled workforce. By empowering the next generation of workers to enter the trades, we can help close the skills gap, while presenting robust career opportunities for young workers who enjoy challenging work that offers stability and long-term benefits.”

“We want to thank Klein Tools for sponsoring our first SkillsUSA National Signing Day in May,” says SkillsUSA’s Executive Director Tim Lawrence. “This program celebrates high school students nationwide and acknowledges their commitment to a fulfilling and rewarding career in the skilled trades. Because of Klein Tools’ support, National Signing Day will help generate more awareness among students considering the skilled workforce as a career option.”

During National Signing Day, participating students will receive a Klein Tools signing kit, which includes a hat, t-shirt, and a pair of Klein Tools pliers. Additionally, students will also have the opportunity to purchase a full Klein Tools starter set at a discounted price, thanks to The Home Depot. “This generosity reinforces The Home Depot’s commitment to outfitting and training 20,000 new tradespeople by 2028 to help fill the U.S. labor and skills gap,” added Klein.

More information on National Signing Day events and participating schools can be found at:www.kleintools.com/nsd.