Students Win $105K in Scholarships Through the PHCC Educational Foundation

FALLS CHURCH, VA –The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) Educational Foundation is proud to announce the winners of 2018 scholarships awarded through the Foundation. Twenty-six students were awarded a total of $60,000 in scholarships funded by the Foundation, the South Jersey Mechanical Contractors Association, Gerry Kennedy, Anne Williams, the McGlame-Wordell Scholarship Committee, the PHCC Auxiliary of Texas, the PHCC Auxiliary of Massachusetts and PHCC’s Past National Officers. The students, their schools and studies are listed below.

Eighteen additional students have received 2018 scholarships thanks to $45,000 in funding provided by A. O. Smith, Bradford White, Delta Faucet Company, RIDGID and State Water Heaters. The winners of these awards will be announced under separate releases.

The top Foundation scholarship winners for 2018 are:

· Aaron Ziccarelli from Madison, Wis. has been awarded the 2018 Charles F. Hiley Memorial Scholarship, a $5,000 award funded by the PHCC Educational Foundation and South Jersey Mechanical Contractors Association. He is studying plumbing installation, service & repair at Madison Area Technical College.

· Zachary Bonnema from Sioux Center, Iowa is studying HVACR installation, service & repair at Southeast Technical Institute and was awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

· Liam Chapman from Arlington, Mass. is studying Mechanical Engineering at Middlesex Community College and was awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

· Eric Young from Buena Park, Calif. is studying plumbing installation, service & repair at the PHCC of Orange County Apprentice Program and was awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

The following students have been awarded $2,500 scholarships funded by the PHCC Educational Foundation:

· David Drum from Encinitas, Calif. is studying plumbing installation, service & repair at the PHCC Academy of San Diego.

· Walker Dunn from Hoquiam, Wash. is studying HVACR installation, service & repair at Perry Technical Institute.

· Collin Engler from Dunmor, Ky. is studying HVACR installation, service & repair at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.

· Austin Magruder from Fort Collins, Colo. is studying HVACR installation, service & repair at the PHCC Academy of Colorado.

· Tyler Ray from Santa Fe, Texas is studying Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M.

· Reymundo Torres from Santa Ana, Calif. is studying plumbing installation, service & repair at the PHCC of Orange County Apprentice Program.

· Aaron Wilson from Gypsum, Colo. is studying plumbing installation, service & repair at the PHCC Academy apprentice Program.

The following students have been awarded $1,000 scholarships funded by the PHCC Educational Foundation:

· Jorge Cortes from Fullerton, Calif. is studying plumbing installation, service & repair at the PHCC of Orange County Apprentice Program.

· Riley Larkin from Wentzville, Mo. is studying Business Management at the University of Missouri, Columbia.

· Quantavious Mathis from Savannah, Ga. is studying plumbing installation, service & repair at PHCC Academy Online Program.

· Dennis Medina from Anaheim, Calif. is studying plumbing installation, service & repair at the PHCC of Orange County Apprentice Program.

· Max Reidinger from Mission Viejo, Calif. is studying plumbing installation, service & repair at the PHCC of Orange County Apprentice Program.

· Fred Rodriguez from Anaheim, Calif. is studying plumbing installation, service & repair at the PHCC of Orange County Apprentice Program.

· Sean Rodriguez from Santa Ana, Calif. is studying plumbing installation, service & repair at the PHCC of Orange County Apprentice Program.

· Shannon Short from Bellflower, Calif. is studying plumbing installation, service & repair at the PHCC of Orange County Apprentice Program.

· Dev Tavares from Spring, Texas is studying Mechanical Engineering at Texas Tech University.

Other scholarships awarded by the Foundation and funded by PHCC members and organizations were:

· Zachary Blum from Wallingford, Conn. was awarded a $2,500 funded by Gerry Kennedy. He is studying HVACR installation, service & repair at the New England Institute of Technology.

· Jaylene Colon from East Taunton, Mass. was awarded a $2,500 Fran Williams Memorial Scholarship funded Anne Williams and the McGlame-Wordell Scholarship Committee. She is studying Construction Management at Roger Williams University.

· Erin Freitas of Natick, Mass. was awarded a $2,500 scholarship funded by the PHCC of Massachusetts Auxiliary and PHCC Educational Foundation. She is studying Business Management at Villanova University.

· Chase Curtis Coburn from Van Alstyne, Texas was awarded a $2,500 scholarship funded by the PHCC of Texas Auxiliary and PHCC Educational Foundation. He is studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Arkansas.

· Jose Garcia from Fullerton, Calif. was awarded a $2,500 need-based scholarship sponsored by the PHCC Past National Officers. He is studying plumbing installation, service & repair at the PHCC of Orange County Apprentice Program.

· John J. Gisonna from Monroe, N.Y. was awarded a $2,500 need-based scholarship sponsored by the PHCC Past National Officers. He is studying HVACR installation, service & repair at the Pennsylvania College of Technology.