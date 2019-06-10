Allfirst Launches High School Apprenticeship Program

SUFFOLK, VA – Allfirst, LLC recently partnered with Auxiliary Systems to launch an innovative program for high school technical students. Seven welding students from area schools were selected and enrolled in a Youth Apprenticeship Program for Pipefitting. All students completed the program and received employment offers from sponsoring companies.

Apprentices include Christopher Minich, Jr. (Isle of Wight – Smithfield High), Terri Fleming (Portsmouth – Woodrow Wilson), Davis (Trey) Throckmorton (Isle of Wight – Windsor), John (Robbie) Burgess (Portsmouth – Woodrow Wilson), Noah Davis (Isle of Wight – Smithfield), Amber Green (Chesapeake – Grassfield), and James Bergin II (Portsmouth – Woodrow Wilson).

“The young men and women came into the program totally dedicated and worked hard,” says Chief Instructor and Master Pipefitter, Marty Black. “I would be honored to have them on my pipefitting crew. We had 98% attendance and a perfect safety record throughout the program.”

Allfirst and Auxiliary Systems are approved apprenticeship shops through the Virginia Department of Labor & Industry. The companies have been recognized by and have received funding from The Hampton Roads Workforce Council.

“These Apprentices are ready to go to work,” says Cindy Herring, Safety Administration & Employee Education Coordinator. “This certification will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

2018-19 was the initial year of the program, which will be repeated annually for the foreseeable future. Students have already begun applying for the next program, which begins in November and runs through May. Interested students may contact their Technical School Welding Instructor.

Allfirst is a General Industrial Contractor located in Suffolk, Virginia and employs welders, fitters, mechanics, millwrights, carpenters, electricians, and riggers. Allfirst works for Fortune 500 companies in various locations throughout the United States, as well as other companies in Virginia.

For more information, e-mail Dawn Young at [email protected].