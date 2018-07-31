Aquatherm Expands and Updates its Training Programs

LINDON, UT — Aquatherm, a leading global manufacturer of polypropylene piping systems, has announced the introduction of its new training program: Aquatherm Academy.

Aquatherm introduced North America to polypropylene-random (PP-R) pipe more than a decade ago, and worked with regulatory bodies to secure the numerous code approvals for its use in the United States. The company also introduced heat fusion training for applications beyond high-density polyethylene (HDPE) systems, bringing fusion to plumbing and mechanical systems inside buildings.

Polypropylene pipe is joined via heat fusion, which eliminates open flame and VOCs from the metal welding equation and creates virtually leak-free connections. Designing and installing with PP-R requires a bit of a different mindset than traditional piping materials, but most designers, pipefitters and plumbers adapt quickly with proper training.

For the last decade Aquatherm helped educate North American engineers, installers and facility managers on heat fusion techniques, and the company continues to offer extensive heat fusion courses (including socket fusion, butt fusion, electrofusion and others) to customers free of charge. These courses help ensure safe, consistent and profitable installations.

In addition, Aquatherm offers service and support before, during and after a project, thanks to a nationwide support network of regional sales managers, sales representatives and distribution partners.

The company recently announced the following changes/updates to its training offerings:

● Aquatherm Academy is now open. Aquatherm Academy will consist of three programs: Aquatherm Training Professional (ATP), a Trainer Refresh course, and sales training for Aquatherm reps and distributors.

● The Aquatherm Master Training (trainer training) program ended effective June 1 and is replaced by the ATP program. The ATP program expands upon the Master Training program to cover a wider range of installation techniques and jobsite troubleshooting.

● The three-and-a-half-day ATP course will be offered only at Aquatherm’s North America headquarters in Lindon, Utah. The one-day Trainer Refresh and one-day sales training will be conducted locally/in the field.

● Course materials for the socket and outlet, butt fusion and electrofusion courses have been updated to reflect the changes made in the ATP course.

Those interested in Aquatherm training can call 801/805-6657 or contact thier local sales representative by visiting http://www.aquatherm.com/find-local-support.