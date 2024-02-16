National Construction Trade Championships Return on March 14

Craft students and apprentices travel from across the country to demonstrate their superior skills, education and safe work practices and compete for top honors. The NCC features 16 competitions with skills on display in 12 crafts. NCC also featured a team competition with journey-level craft professionals from different trades working to complete a joint project. The competition included a two-hour online exam and a six-hour practical performance test.

ABC will also hold its annual Construction Management Competition, where dozens of teams of undergraduate students from colleges and universities with leading construction management programs nationwide will put their construction project management skills to the test by completing the same real-life construction project.

ABC’s all-of-the-above approach to workforce development has produced a network of ABC chapters and affiliates across the country that offer more than 800 apprenticeship, craft, safety and management education programs—including more than 450 government-registered apprenticeship programs across 20 different occupations—to build the people who build America.

The competition will be held Thursday, March 14, 12-3 p.m. ET, at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center, 6000 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, Florida, 34746.



Click here to view video highlights from the 2023 competition.

To learn more visit www.abc.org/Workforce/NCC.