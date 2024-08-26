Corken Steel Product Company to Host Home Comfort Expo

AURORA, IN — This year marks The Corken Steel Product Company’s 15th year hosting the Home Comfort Expo Presented at Geofarm since its inception in 2009. This year the expo will be held on Thursday, August 29th (with Friday, August 30th as a rainout date in the event of extreme weather).
Over the years, Corken Steel has evolved the event from focusing on the geothermal side of the industry to include all facets of the HVAC business. The Home Comfort Expo still features geothermal heating and cooling, but with the addition of residential, hydronics, ancillary products, and light commercial as well. Over 3,000 contractors have attended this training event over the years and the crowd continues to grow.
Year after year, contractors come from across the country to take part in the Home Comfort Expo to hear from the industry’s leading experts on products, industry updates, and other topics relevant to the mechanical trades. Along with a wealth of knowledge, participating professionals can take advantage of the continuing education opportunities the event offers. In 2023, the event had record-breaking attendance with over 550 participants including contractors, owners, technicians, employees, vendors, and community partners. This year, organizers anticipate another packed event having sold out weeks before the big day.
The Home Comfort Expo Presented at Geofarm takes place on a beautiful 300-acre farm located in Aurora, Indiana, overlooking the scenic Ohio River. This location provides the perfect setting to offer a variety of training sessions outside of the traditional classroom environment. Contractors enjoy a fast-paced day, where they are chauffeured on tractor pulled wagons to each of six educational stations, featuring product demonstrations and industry updates with nationally renowned trainers ready to elevate the contractors’ knowledge.
This year, the event’s outstanding team of trainers come from International Comfort Products (ICP), ClimateMaster, LG, Lochinvar, and >B< Steel (Conex Banninger), accompanied by a vendor showcase featuring over 40 different suppliers. All of these professionals have one goal in mind: To help make this an enjoyable and educational event for all who attend.
Corken Steel Products takes pride in how the Home Comfort Expo Presented at Geofarm has grown over the years. The team looks forward to hosting another successful event in 2024 and seeing how it continues to evolve in the coming years.