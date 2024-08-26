Corken Steel Product Company to Host Home Comfort Expo

AURORA, IN — This year marks The Corken Steel Product Company’s 15th year hosting the Home Comfort Expo Presented at Geofarm since its inception in 2009. This year the expo will be held on Thursday, August 29th (with Friday, August 30th as a rainout date in the event of extreme weather).

Over the years, Corken Steel has evolved the event from focusing on the geothermal side of the industry to include all facets of the HVAC business. The Home Comfort Expo still features geothermal heating and cooling, but with the addition of residential, hydronics, ancillary products, and light commercial as well. Over 3,000 contractors have attended this training event over the years and the crowd continues to grow.