Marcone Unifies Nationwide Technician Training Program

ST LOUIS, MO — Marcone announced its nationwide fall training program for technicians who rely on the distributor for equipment, repair parts and solutions in the appliance, HVAC, commercial kitchen, plumbing and pool/spa industries.

Marcone Contractor Training offers both in-person and virtual classes, taught by industry experts and aimed at elevating the service provided by repair professionals throughout the US and Canada. Courses are operated through Marcone business units, allowing technicians to attend training in their communities at the times and costs that work for them.

Classes range from several hours to several days long. They touch on topics that include marketing, financing and sales or very technical aspects of the profession such as safety concerns, industry updates or the chance to do hands-on repair to a newly released piece of equipment.

“Contractors know they can count on us for fast delivery of quality repair parts,” said Avichal Jain, Chief Executive Officer. “Now, we have coordinated efforts nationwide that show them they also can rely on us for the technical training that will help them continue to provide top-notch service and operate a highly successful business."

Marcone's Fall Course Catalog is now available online at MyMarcone.com and Marcone.com. It includes more than 100 courses in 65 locations, happening from August 2024 through April 2025.

Marcone Group has expanded its footprint and product offering in recent years, entering the HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa sectors. Today, the company boasts nearly 200 locations in the US and Canada, including distribution centers in most major metro areas. That vast distribution network affords next-day delivery to 93% of the United States and 100% two-day.

Learn more at marcone.com.