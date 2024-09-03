Ferguson Partners with Foster Love to Support the American Industries Trade Scholarship

Foster Love and Ferguson are working together to give foster youth real opportunities to grow their careers through the American Industries Trade Scholarship. The program helps young people with financial support, providing access to training in high-demand skilled trades professions. It opens doors for them to develop skills in professional trades like plumbing, HVAC and construction management—industries essential to the nation’s future.
The decision to partner with Foster Love for the American Industries Trade Scholarship came from Ferguson’s credit team. They recognized the unique challenges foster youth face in pursuing education and saw an opportunity to make a meaningful impact by helping them achieve their career goals. Through the American Industries Trade Scholarship, each recipient receives $10,000 to help them earn technical certifications or vocational degrees without the weight of financial stress. As experts in evaluating investments, the credit team knew that supporting foster youth in this way was a valuable contribution—not only to the lives of these young people but also to the future of the skilled trades, ensuring a new generation is empowered to succeed.
A Life-Changing Moment for Foster Youth
Recently, Ferguson and Foster Love sat down with 10 former foster youths who thought they were competing for one scholarship. During interviews with Ferguson associates, they discussed their career goals and the abundant professional skilled trade opportunities. At the end of the day, these young people were given a life-changing surprise: all 10 were awarded the scholarship! It was a moment of pure joy and one they’ll never forget.
Instilling Confidence and Hope in the Next Generation
This program instills confidence and hope in these young people. Their resilience and determination remind us just how vital it is to support the next generation of skilled trade professionals who will help build our country’s future. “Ferguson understands that helping the next generation of skilled trade professionals is more than just meeting industry demands; it’s changing lives," said Mario Gonzalez, Director of Academics at Foster Love. "Ferguson’s credit team’s commitment to our program shows a deep understanding that real impact comes from investing in people, not just the workforce. By supporting foster youth through the American Industries Trade Scholarship, Ferguson is empowering these young individuals to build successful careers, secure their futures and change the way youth navigate the foster care system in America."
Heartfelt Gratitude and Unforgettable Moments
One of the recipients, Arieana Molina, shared her heartfelt appreciation: "I would like to thank the whole Foster Love and Ferguson team for your amazing hospitality, beautiful smiles and hearts. Your patience and understanding were amazing. Thank you for getting to know us. It was a pleasure getting to know every one of you. Your wholehearted gestures impacted me, and it's something I will hold dearly."
Adam Easton, VP of Credit Management at Ferguson, underscored the significance of this initiative: "The skilled trades are the backbone of America. Supporting the growth of these young professionals is an investment in both their futures and the future of our economy. Working with Foster Love allows us to help young people with extraordinary challenges, offering them a path to successful and fulfilling careers. The smiles and excitement from these scholarship recipients were unforgettable."
Uniting Efforts to Make a Difference
Thanks to the support of Ferguson’s associates, vendors and customers, more than $112,000 was raised for the scholarships, exceeding the original goal. With a substantial 95% completion rate, recipients get the financial backing they need. Most are on their way to starting skilled trades careers in as little as 18 months. The financial support helps them enter the workforce quickly and fill crucial gaps in essential industries like plumbing, HVAC and construction.
The completion rate underscores the effectiveness of combining financial support with hands-on guidance to shape the next generation of skilled workers. This financial support is vital to meeting the rising need for skilled trade professionals by giving young people the resources to succeed. But it’s more than just money. This initiative takes a personal approach, showing that industry professionals genuinely care and want to invest in their future. Ferguson’s investment of time helps change the direction of their careers. It empowers them to step into essential roles that grow our nation and economy.
Foster Love is committed to removing the obstacles that keep foster youth from continuing their education. With only half of foster youth graduating high school and just 20% continuing their education, programs like this are a lifeline. Foster Love’s dedication makes this support happen. This community partnership aims to shape the future workforce and provide foster youth an opportunity for a brighter future.