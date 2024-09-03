Ferguson Partners with Foster Love to Support the American Industries Trade Scholarship

Uniting Efforts to Make a Difference

Thanks to the support of Ferguson’s associates, vendors and customers, more than $112,000 was raised for the scholarships, exceeding the original goal. With a substantial 95% completion rate, recipients get the financial backing they need. Most are on their way to starting skilled trades careers in as little as 18 months. The financial support helps them enter the workforce quickly and fill crucial gaps in essential industries like plumbing, HVAC and construction.

The completion rate underscores the effectiveness of combining financial support with hands-on guidance to shape the next generation of skilled workers. This financial support is vital to meeting the rising need for skilled trade professionals by giving young people the resources to succeed. But it’s more than just money. This initiative takes a personal approach, showing that industry professionals genuinely care and want to invest in their future. Ferguson’s investment of time helps change the direction of their careers. It empowers them to step into essential roles that grow our nation and economy.

Foster Love is committed to removing the obstacles that keep foster youth from continuing their education. With only half of foster youth graduating high school and just 20% continuing their education, programs like this are a lifeline. Foster Love’s dedication makes this support happen. This community partnership aims to shape the future workforce and provide foster youth an opportunity for a brighter future.