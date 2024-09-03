Taco Unveils New Manager Development Program

Taco has announced the launch of its innovative Manager Development Program (MDP), a transformative global initiative designed to cultivate leadership and foster professional growth. Developed in partnership with DDI and DiSC, the program reflects Taco's dedication to investing in the development and success of its people.

“At Taco, our employees are at the heart of everything we do,” said Cheryl Merchant, CEO of Taco Family of Companies. “By nurturing our team’s talents and equipping them with essential tools, we not only unlock their full potential but also drive our collective success and growth as a global organization.”

Accessible & Actionable

The MDP is designed to meet the unique needs of managers while aligning with Taco's strategic vision. With a focus on clarity and effective communication, the program ensures that content is accessible and actionable, thereby enhancing overall interactions and interpersonal skills.

“Taco is committed to advancing global employee development through cutting-edge programs and key alliances,” said Victoria McCoy, EVP of Global Human Resources at Taco. “Our collaboration with DDI and DiSC marks a significant shift from traditional learning and development practices to a more strategic approach that aligns with our organizational goals. Together, we’ve crafted a program that embodies Taco's values, culture, and objectives, ensuring a unified leadership strategy worldwide,” concluded McCoy.

A Cohesive Framework

In essence, the MDP integrates modules that aim towards developing self, managing others and leading the organization. By providing a cohesive leadership framework across all regions, the program helps Taco forge meaningful connections and empowers its employees to reach new heights.

For additional information about the MDP or to explore career opportunities at Taco, visit the Careers page at www.tacocomfort.com/careers