SEER Group Chooses Interplay to Enhance Training and Career Development for Partner Network

AUSTIN, TX – Interplay Learning, a leader in immersive career development solutions for the skilled trades, has announced a new partnership with The SEER Group, a leading home services enterprise with over 40 partner brands specializing in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. Through this collaboration, The SEER Group will implement Interplay Learning’s career development platform to centralize and streamline its training.

The SEER Group will deploy Interplay’s platform as one component of a multi-faceted training strategy, centralizing professional development for over 1,600 employees, including over 750 technicians at various skill levels. The SEER Group will offer a scalable workforce solution across its extensive partner network.

Scaling for Growth

“Training and development are at the core of our philosophy,” said Matt Plughoff, Senior Director of Training, “Our partnership with Interplay allows us to scale our training efforts, reach more technicians across our brands, and provide them with the resources they need to succeed. This is especially crucial as we continue to grow and bring new partners into the fold.”

Central to the partnership will be the ability to provide partners with an extensive training curriculum, immersive 3D simulated learning experiences, and advanced tools to track and analyze training outcomes, strengthening service quality.

Investing in Employees

The SEER Group’s training strategy leverages a variety of professional development solutions including Interplay’s custom learning paths, and mobile capabilities. This approach ensures that all employees, from support staff to seasoned journeymen, receive high-quality career training while fostering a supportive and engaging environment. By incorporating immersive learning technologies and career paths, The SEER Group reinforces its dedication to ongoing career development and employee safety, meeting the growing demand for tech-forward learning experiences.

“We’re excited to support The SEER Group’s training strategy with our enterprise platform,” said Doug Donovan, Founder and CEO, Interplay Learning. “The SEER Group’s dedication to continuous learning and employee development exemplifies how forward-thinking enterprises can leverage technology to enhance value and drive growth.”